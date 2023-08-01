Telit Cinterion deviceWISE® AI Streamlines and Refines Visual Inspection for Manufacturing with AI and Deep Learning

New software solution with artificial intelligence (AI) enables real-time quality control throughout the factory floor to maximize productivity and customer satisfaction while minimizing waste and rework

Deployable in the cloud or on premises, deviceWISE AI Visual Inspection seamlessly integrates with industrial cameras, robots and PLCs, as well as major platforms such as AWS, Azure IoT, IBM Maximo, SAP and Siemens

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit Cinterion, a global enabler of the intelligent edge, today announced deviceWISE® AI Visual Inspection, an AI-powered solution that enables automakers, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, health care, energy and other manufacturers to optimize quality control, productivity, customer satisfaction and profitability. Designed for a wide variety of factory floor use cases, deviceWISE AI Visual Inspection provides the granular, actionable insights that are critical for success in demanding production environments such as just-in-time manufacturing (JITM) and Industry 4.0.

deviceWISE AI Visual Inspection provides manufacturers with a turnkey solution for collecting visual inspection data from factory floor devices and then feeding it into analytics platforms. These insights enable manufacturers to quickly identify and address emerging quality control problems involving employee workstations, industrial robots, CNC machines and more. In the process, these insights help minimize rework and downtime and help meet production schedules.

Deployable in the cloud or on premises, deviceWISE AI Visual Inspection:

Leverages the latest visual AI technologies to identify problems such as missing bolts, improperly installed product badges, bad welds, misaligned seams and more.

Uses a broad array of technologies from the NVIDIA Metropolis stack — the NVIDIA Jetson edge AI platform, DeepStream SDK and TensorRT SDK.

Provides customizable algorithms for on-the-fly model training deployment.

Integrates seamlessly with a wide range of factory floor equipment such as cameras, PLCs, robots and CNC machines, as well as enterprise software systems including AWS, IBM Maximo, Microsoft Azure IoT, SAP and Siemens.

deviceWISE is a scalable, integrated IIoT platform that provides visibility and control over connected machines and data. deviceWISE allows customers to use NVIDIA AI technologies to boost throughput and improve quality in each step of their manufacturing process. The platform collects and transforms data, integrates machines and systems, runs edge logic and provides data visualization. deviceWISE AI Visual Inspection leverages Telit Cinterion's decades of experience in integrating industrial machines and data orchestration, while making it easy to identify and resolve problems in real time, minimizing downtime and reducing the impact on production.

"deviceWISE AI Visual Inspection significantly enhances the ability of manufacturers to quickly find and fix problems that directly affect their competitiveness and bottom line," said Ricardo Buranello, SVP of IoT Platforms Business Unit, Telit Cinterion. "deviceWISE is an IIoT platform that enables manufacturers to collect, transform and integrate data from any machine to any IT system, creating full applications for Industry 4.0 and digital transformation. Now with the new module deviceWISE AI Visual Inspection, we add cameras as sensors in a fully integrated suite. This will provide all the tools manufacturers need to disruptively innovate on their manufacturing processes."

deviceWISE AI Visual Inspection is currently in pre-release with release expected in Q3 2023.

