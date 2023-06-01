Telit Cinterion Enters New Phase in its Accelerated Growth Roadmap, Hires Samuel Cochrane as CFO

Telit Cinterion

01 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

  • With integration of the 2022 acquisitions of Cinterion and Mobilogix nearly concluded, the company turns its focus to the next stage of growth in the digital transformation market.
  • CFO office move to Irvine, California headquarters sets the stage for entry into developed tech investor markets.

IRVINE, Calif., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit Cinterion, a global enabler of the intelligent edge, today announced its near completion of a successful integration of Telit, Cinterion, and Mobilogix into the new Telit Cinterion, and its innovative model for IoT enablement that is fully prêt-à-porter.  With the key milestone achieved, the company quickly moves forward with the execution of its growth roadmap that leads to global leadership enabling the digital transformation market which is estimated by Fortune Business Insights™ to reach 6.8 trillion dollars by 2029, growing at a CAGR of nearly 21% from 2022.  According to the analyst, the expected high growth rate is due to the rising adoption and investment in cloud infrastructure, IoT, and 5G; all of which are streamlined into ready to use offerings from the new Telit Cinterion.

Samuel Cochrane joins the Telit Cinterion executive team on June 1st, bringing experience from a successful career in the technology space, and specifically IoT.  In his previous tenure as Chief Finance Officer in the IoT industry, Cochrane led his company in major M&A activities and prior to that worked for top global technology brands in various finance management positions.

"We are executing our strategy, elevating Telit Cinterion into an IoT Solution group. As global Western leaders, we look forward to expanding our market leadership as we also upgrade our organization," said Paolo Dal Pino, CEO, Telit Cinterion. "We welcome Sam as new Group CFO as he joins the executive team for this exciting new phase."

"Telit Cinterion is uniquely positioned for substantial growth as it ramps up its solutions and 'as-a-service' sales," said Samuel Cochrane, Telit Cinterion Group CFO. "I look forward to being a material contributor in enabling continued growth and profit."

For more information on Telit Cinterion management, visit https://www.telit.com/about/about-us/

About Telit Cinterion
Telit Cinterion is a global enabler of the intelligent edge providing complete solutions that reduce time to market and costs, delivering custom designed, ready for market connected devices in addition to maintaining the industry's broadest portfolio of enterprise-grade wireless communication and positioning modules, cellular MVNO connectivity plans and management services, edge-cloud software and data orchestration, and IoT and Industrial IoT platforms. As the largest western provider pioneering IoT innovation, Telit Cinterion delivers award-winning and highly secure IoT solutions, modules and services for the industry's top brands. 

Media Contacts

Leslie Hart
Telit Cinterion
+1 919-415-1510
[email protected]

Lora Wilson
Valerie Christopherson
GRC for Telit Cinterion
+1 949-608-0276
[email protected]

