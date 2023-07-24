Telit Cinterion Partners with VVDN Technologies for Advanced Product Manufacturing and Expansion of Business into India

Telit Cinterion continues execution of western IoT leadership strategy by partnering with VVDN Technologies for mass production of modules, data cards and custom designed products

Manufacturing footprint scales after the 2022 acquisitions of the Thales IoT business and Mobilogix and now by manufacturing, design and logistics capabilities in India

Place of manufacture is an increasingly crucial consideration for technology product buyers, with a focus on supply chain resilience, sustainability and environmental impact

IRVINE, Calif., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit Cinterion, a global enabler of the intelligent edge, today announced a strategic relationship with VVDN Technologies, a premier electronics engineering, manufacturing and digital services company, for the mass production of modules, data cards and custom products as part of Telit Cinterion's ongoing execution of its western IoT leadership strategy. Under the terms of the agreement, Telit Cinterion begins production of its modules and data cards in VVDN Technologies' state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. The relationship will also create a business model through which Telit Cinterion's IoT Solutions business unit customers will have access to VVDN Technologies' advanced manufacturing and design capabilities for their custom products. For more information on Telit Cinterion, please visit https://www.telit.com/about/.

With increasing scrutiny on the origin of technology products, Telit Cinterion recognizes that India is an emerging global leader in high-quality electronics manufacturing, showing a strong commitment to environmental concerns. Telit Cinterion's decision to manufacture in India will lead to the expansion of business reach and models into India and as the country's technology industry grows, Telit Cinterion will be able to address the same using "Design and Make In India" solution.

"We are delighted to be chosen by Telit Cinterion for manufacturing their modules, data cards and custom products," said Puneet Agarwal, Founder and CEO at VVDN Technologies. "VVDN's expertise in technology productization, mass production and commitment to sustainability are in alignment with Telit Cinterion's vision. Together, we will provide customers with the highest-quality IoT modules and data cards on the market."

"This agreement with VVDN is a game changer as it not only ensures we evolve our time-to-customer but also enables us to lead digital transformation enablement in India," said Paolo Dal Pino, Chief Executive Officer at Telit Cinterion. "By starting our manufacturing and operations activities in India along with our R&D center in Bangalore, we are meeting the mission critical needs of our customers and ensuring on our supply chain resilience and sustainability."

Starting in August, VVDN begins mass production and customer shipments. VVDN operates state-of-the-art facilities in Manesar, Haryana, and Pollachi, Tamil Nadu and is known for their advanced manufacturing capabilities and stringent quality standards.

About Telit Cinterion

Telit Cinterion is a global enabler of the intelligent edge providing complete solutions that reduce time to market and costs, delivering custom designed, ready for market connected devices in addition to maintaining the industry's broadest portfolio of enterprise-grade wireless communication and positioning modules, cellular MVNO connectivity plans and management services, edge-cloud software and data orchestration, and IoT and Industrial IoT platforms. As the largest western provider pioneering IoT innovation, Telit Cinterion delivers award-winning and highly secure IoT solutions, modules and services for the industry's top brands.

