Telit Cinterion Partners with VVDN Technologies for Advanced Product Manufacturing and Expansion of Business into India

News provided by

Telit Cinterion

24 Jul, 2023, 09:30 ET

  • Telit Cinterion continues execution of western IoT leadership strategy by partnering with VVDN Technologies for mass production of modules, data cards and custom designed products
  • Manufacturing footprint scales after the 2022 acquisitions of the Thales IoT business and Mobilogix and now by manufacturing, design and logistics capabilities in India
  • Place of manufacture is an increasingly crucial consideration for technology product buyers, with a focus on supply chain resilience, sustainability and environmental impact

IRVINE, Calif., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit Cinterion, a global enabler of the intelligent edge, today announced a strategic relationship with VVDN Technologies, a premier electronics engineering, manufacturing and digital services company, for the mass production of modules, data cards and custom products as part of Telit Cinterion's ongoing execution of its western IoT leadership strategy. Under the terms of the agreement, Telit Cinterion begins production of its modules and data cards in VVDN Technologies' state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. The relationship will also create a business model through which Telit Cinterion's IoT Solutions business unit customers will have access to VVDN Technologies' advanced manufacturing and design capabilities for their custom products. For more information on Telit Cinterion, please visit https://www.telit.com/about/.

With increasing scrutiny on the origin of technology products, Telit Cinterion recognizes that India is an emerging global leader in high-quality electronics manufacturing, showing a strong commitment to environmental concerns. Telit Cinterion's decision to manufacture in India will lead to the expansion of business reach and models into India and as the country's technology industry grows, Telit Cinterion will be able to address the same using "Design and Make In India" solution.

"We are delighted to be chosen by Telit Cinterion for manufacturing their modules, data cards and custom products," said Puneet Agarwal, Founder and CEO at VVDN Technologies. "VVDN's expertise in technology productization, mass production and commitment to sustainability are in alignment with Telit Cinterion's vision. Together, we will provide customers with the highest-quality IoT modules and data cards on the market."

"This agreement with VVDN is a game changer as it not only ensures we evolve our time-to-customer but also enables us to lead digital transformation enablement in India," said Paolo Dal Pino, Chief Executive Officer at Telit Cinterion. "By starting our manufacturing and operations activities in India along with our R&D center in Bangalore, we are meeting the mission critical needs of our customers and ensuring on our supply chain resilience and sustainability."

Starting in August, VVDN begins mass production and customer shipments. VVDN operates state-of-the-art facilities in Manesar, Haryana, and Pollachi, Tamil Nadu and is known for their advanced manufacturing capabilities and stringent quality standards.

About Telit Cinterion
Telit Cinterion is a global enabler of the intelligent edge providing complete solutions that reduce time to market and costs, delivering custom designed, ready for market connected devices in addition to maintaining the industry's broadest portfolio of enterprise-grade wireless communication and positioning modules, cellular MVNO connectivity plans and management services, edge-cloud software and data orchestration, and IoT and Industrial IoT platforms. As the largest western provider pioneering IoT innovation, Telit Cinterion delivers award-winning and highly secure IoT solutions, modules and services for the industry's top brands.

For more information, follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook or visit Telit.com.    

Copyright © 2023 Telit IoT Solutions Holding Ltd. and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved. Telit Cinterion, Telit, OneEdge, Cinterion, and all associated logos are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Telit Communications S.p.A, Telit Communications LTD, Telit IoT Solutions Holding Ltd. and/or their affiliated companies in the United States and/or other countries. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contacts

Leslie Hart
Telit Cinterion
+1 919-415-1510
[email protected]

Lora Wilson
Valerie Christopherson
GRC for Telit Cinterion
+1 949-608-0276
[email protected]com 

SOURCE Telit Cinterion

Also from this source

Telit Cinterion Advances Growth Roadmap with New Sales Leadership, Taps Sashidhar Thothadri as CCO, and Neset Yalcinkaya as SVP Sales Americas

Telit Cinterion Announces Sale of Its Cellular Automotive Module Unit to Kontron

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.