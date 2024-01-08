Telit Cinterion Partnership with floLIVE and Skylo Enables Ubiquitous Global Cellular IoT Connectivity with Satellite

  • Telit Cinterion's new end-to-end, turnkey IoT solution will feature 3GPP Release-17 NB-IoT-over-NTN compliant modules with hybrid cellular and satellite connectivity services
  • New partnership will provide transportation, logistics, agriculture, mining and other verticals with seamless, ubiquitous connectivity based on floLIVE's global cellular infrastructure, which acts as the backbone to worldwide connectivity and is complemented by Skylo's satellite service — even in remote areas

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit Cinterion, an end-to-end IoT solutions enabler, today announced a solution featuring cellular and satellite connectivity services on its ME910G1 and ME310G1 modules. In partnership with floLIVE and Skylo Technologies, the new solution ensures that mobile assets — shipping containers, agricultural equipment, trucks, and other high-value assets — are continually trackable and monitored anywhere on earth, from cities and rural highways to deserts and oceans.

The new Telit Cinterion solution is ideal for enterprises in transportation, logistics, construction, mining, agriculture and other verticals whose mission- and business-critical applications require guaranteed global connectivity with their mobile assets. The solution will provide OEMs, system integrators, and enterprises with a turnkey, end-to-end suite featuring:

  • Telit Cinterion cellular LPWA module that is fully compliant with the new 3GPP R17 NB-IoT over non-terrestrial network (NTN) standard. This will enable satellite data communication using the NB-IoT protocol — without any special hardware changes required for the integration of the cellular module in the customer application.
  • Telit Cinterion cellular and satellite data service plans, as well as a connectivity management portal. This drastically simplifies access to global connectivity with unique, centralized support and an advanced monitoring platform for full control of device fleets.
  • Satellite connectivity services from Skylo — a direct-to-device Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) operator focused on connecting anything, anywhere — in conjunction with floLIVE — the creator and owner of the world's first and largest hyperlocal global network and a leading IoT connectivity enabler.

The Telit Cinterion ME910G1 module is currently under certification and approval by Skylo, making it one of the first modules that will be commercially available for customers globally. The solution will debut in Europe and North America following the launch of the floLIVE-Skylo service in 2024.

"The ability to leverage local cellular connectivity across the globe in tandem with satellite connectivity truly opens the globe to IoT and digital transformation," said Chen Porat, floLIVE SVP of Sales, APAC and Africa. "floLIVE offers MNOs and IoT MVNOs with a global hyperlocal infrastructure that becomes the backbone to anywhere, 'always-on' connectivity. This expansion into the NTN domain signifies our dedication to supporting our partners through continuous growth in carrier relations, global presence, and service offerings."

"We are thrilled to partner with Telit Cinterion, a recognized leader in the IoT industry. This collaboration will enable us to leverage Telit Cinterion's expertise in cellular connectivity to expand the reach and capabilities of standards-based NB-IoT-over-NTN with the Skylo solutions," said Sriram Subramanian, Director of Product Management at Skylo. "Together, we will empower businesses across industries to unlock the true potential of connected devices and drive digital transformation on a global scale."

"Transportation companies, logistics providers and mine operators are just three examples of enterprises that need to monitor their high-value mobile assets anywhere and everywhere on earth," said Manish Watwani, Chief Marketing and Product Officer, Telit Cinterion. "Our strategic partnership with Skylo and floLIVE meets that need by providing the world's first turnkey package of hardware and seamless, ubiquitous, global connectivity that leverages the best of cellular and satellite — all based on the new 3GPP R17 NB-IoT over NTN standard."

For more information, please visit Telit Cinterion in booth #10662 at CES 2024.

Telit Cinterion is a global end-to-end IoT solutions enabler providing complete solutions that reduce time to market and costs, delivering custom designed, ready for market connected devices in addition to maintaining the industry's broadest portfolio of enterprise-grade wireless communication and positioning modules, cellular MVNO connectivity plans and management services, edge-cloud software and data orchestration, and IoT and Industrial IoT platforms. As the largest western provider pioneering IoT innovation, Telit Cinterion delivers award-winning and highly secure IoT solutions, modules and services for the industry's top brands. 

Copyright © 2024 Telit IoT Solutions Holding Ltd. and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved. Telit Cinterion, Telit, OneEdge, Cinterion, and all associated logos are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Telit Communications S.p.A, Telit Communications LTD, Telit IoT Solutions Holding Ltd. and/or their affiliated companies in the United States and/or other countries. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Telit Cinterion Leverages Two Decades of IoT Leadership; Introduces Disruptive and Innovative NExT™ Connected Module Offering at CES

Telit Cinterion, an end-to-end IoT solutions enabler, is set to unveil a pair of connected module packages at the upcoming CES 2024 in Las Vegas....
Telit Cinterion, a global enabler of the intelligent edge, today announced that it is working with WaterSignal to ensure always-on connectivity to...
