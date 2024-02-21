Telit Cinterion Teams with Digi International and Nokia to Transform IoT Connectivity with 5G RedCap Integration; Showcases Live Demo at MWC Barcelona 2024

Cutting-edge 5G RedCap modules and devices sampled to be commercially available in the second half of the year

Industry collaboration signals strong support for the mainstream introduction of 5G for IoT

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit Cinterion, an end-to-end IoT solutions enabler, announces the integration of its groundbreaking 5G RedCap M.2 card, the FN920C04, into Digi International's Digi IX20 industrial router and Digi EX15 enterprise router. This historic integration, in collaboration with Nokia, marks a significant milestone for all parties, demonstrating a shared commitment to evolving 5G technology and future-proofing customer networks. For more information, please visit https://www.telit.com/modules-overview/cellular-5g/.

5G RedCap, a foundational 5G technology, addresses the unique requirements of mid-speed IoT applications in the era of 5G Standalone (5G SA) networks. With a focus on improved quality of service, low latencies, enhanced capacities, and heightened security, 5G RedCap is the ideal solution to ensure extended device lifecycle and longevity in the mid-speed IoT market.

In contrast to early 5G technologies tailored for enhanced Mobile Broadband, 5G RedCap reduces performance levels and economic barriers to those needed for mid-speed IoT applications. Compared to 4G, 5G RedCap provides an improved uplink data rate, which is crucial for router/ gateway and camera applications. Additionally, it enhances power efficiency, making it essential for battery-operated devices like telematics units, ensuring extended device operation.

Telit Cinterion has developed a comprehensive family of RedCap modules that leverage the Snapdragon® X35 5G Modem-RF System — including LGA modules like the FE910C04 and M.2 cards such as the FN920C04 — to provide seamless hardware integration into diverse applications. The dual-mode capability, including fallback to LTE Category 4, allows for a smooth transition from 4G LTE to 5G RedCap, ensuring optimal on-field connectivity. These modules set the industry benchmark for security and implementations, offering embedded processing through Telit Cinterion AppZone.

Digi International's Digi IX20 industrial router, the rugged and secure centerpiece of this collaboration, is a versatile networking solution designed for mission-critical applications. One of its most attractive features is its field-replaceable Digi CORE® Plug-In Modem, which allows customers to deploy today, and easily move from 4G LTE to 5G RedCap. This flexibility enables seamless transitions, future-proofing investments, and the ability to keep pace with the ever-evolving connectivity ecosystem.

Additional features of the Digi IX20 industrial router include:

Compact and economical cellular routing platform with an industrial feature set

Redundant connectivity with dual SIMs and Digi SureLink®

FirstNet Capable™ models for first responder communications

Built-in Digi TrustFence® for device security, secure encrypted connections, ongoing monitoring, and support

Digi Remote Manager® platform for easy setup, mass configuration, and management

Dual Ethernet ports and a serial (RS-232) port for machine connectivity

Digi WAN Bonding value-added service for WAN aggregation and seamless failover

Digi International's Digi EX15 offers affordable, primary or backup enterprise connectivity for office, retail, and branch networks that cannot tolerate network downtime. With the Digi CORE Plug-in Modem, dual Ethernet and Wi-Fi, Digi EX15 offers flexible connectivity for enterprise networking.

Additional features of Digi EX15 include:

Compact and economical cellular routing platform for enterprise networks

Zero-touch provisioning and cloud management with Digi Remote Manager®

Serial port for remote, out-of-band management

Digi WAN Bonding value-added service for WAN aggregation and seamless failover

Initiated in 2023, Telit Cinterion's collaboration with Digi International and Nokia is indicative of the industry's unity in supporting the mainstream introduction of 5G for IoT. Telit Cinterion, Digi and Nokia are at the forefront of this monumental shift, focusing their collective efforts on shaping the future of industrial connectivity.

The state-of-the-art 5G RedCap modules and devices sampled at MWC Barcelona will be available for commercial purchase during the second half of 2024.

"This collaboration represents an incredible achievement in the evolution of 5G mid-speed industrial connectivity," said Harald Remmert, CTO of Managed Solutions, Digi International. "The integration of Telit Cinterion's 5G RedCap modules into our routers showcases our commitment to providing industry-leading and future-proof solutions for IoT applications."

"Nokia has played a significant role in driving industry standards and the adoption of RedCap technology. We are committed to supporting the growth of the ecosystem to enable the further development of 5G industrial and enterprise applications. This joint live demonstration highlights the seamless integration of Digi's routers powered by Telit Cinterion's 5G RedCap modules with our 5G networks," commented Ari Kynäslahti, Head of Strategy and Technology at Nokia Mobile Networks.

"We are proud to be leading the charge in 5G IoT solutions," said Manish Watwani, Chief Marketing and Product Officer, Telit Cinterion. "The integration of 5G RedCap technology into Digi International's routers is reflective of our commitment to providing cutting-edge, high-performance connectivity for the evolving needs of the IoT landscape."

Telit Cinterion, Digi International and Nokia invite industry professionals to experience the live RedCap integration demonstration during MWC Barcelona 2024 at the Nokia stand in Hall 3 3A2 or to visit Telit Cinterion in Hall 5 5A32.

