Telit Cinterion Unveils New Branding to Reflect the Company's Vision of Making the Connected World a Safer, Smarter, Better Place Through Invisible Intelligence

Rebranding reflects a bigger, stronger, more comprehensive footprint of an IoT leader in telematics/ asset tracking, EVs, smart utilities, smart cities, security/ surveillance, healthcare and enterprise

IRVINE, Calif. and BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit Cinterion, a global enabler of the intelligent edge, today announced the completion of its global rebranding effort emphasizing the company's established and rapidly expanding position in the IoT marketplace. Following on the heels of Telit Cinterion's debut earlier this year, the brand unveiling at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona exemplifies the company's end-to-end IoT offering serving the world's largest enterprises, OEMs, system integrators and service providers. For more information, please visit https://www.telit.com/telitcinterion/.

Telit Cinterion's new branding encapsulates the company's vision of enabling a new era of hyper-connectivity, where everything is seamlessly and securely networked, with full orchestration of edge and cloud data. Harnessing invisible intelligence, Telit Cinterion maps data points spanning numerous industries including transportation, education, medicine, energy, and security — to solve business problems efficiently and securely.

"The technology solution marketplace can be highly complex for a business looking for a partner. The Telit Cinterion brand is meant to break through the noise with our role as a robust end-to-end solution — from connectivity to the device — with specific capabilities for a variety of use cases and verticals," said Paolo Dal Pino, CEO, Telit Cinterion. "While this rebrand showcases our trailblazing, outside-the-box boldness with innovation, security and customer passion, it is proven results — our demonstrated growth in the market, enhanced product offerings and world-class team — which give us a competitive advantage."

About Telit Cinterion

Telit Cinterion is a global enabler of the intelligent edge providing complete solutions that reduce time to market and costs, delivering custom designed, ready for market connected devices in addition to maintaining the industry's broadest portfolio of enterprise-grade wireless communication and positioning modules, cellular MVNO connectivity plans and management services, edge-cloud software and data orchestration, and IoT and Industrial IoT platforms. As the largest western provider pioneering IoT innovation, Telit Cinterion delivers award-winning and highly secure IoT solutions, modules and services for the industry's top brands.

