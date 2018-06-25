Telit SE878Kx-A Series of GNSS Modules Enable Reliable, Low-Power Location-Based IoT Applications Worldwide

For more information, visit http://info.telit.com/gnss.

The SE878Kx-A series supports dual internal-external antennas to ensure connectivity when one is broken or compromised, along with a SAW filter to maximize jamming immunity. These features make the modules ideal for mission-critical applications and other use cases where reliability is key, such as alarms, stolen cars, or high-end asset tracking.

The new modules leverage Telit's 25-plus years of experience with satellite positioning. The SE878Kx-A series also provides seamless integration with Telit's cellular modules, including eCall/ERA-GLONASS compliant solutions, making them ideal for telematics applications such as fleet management, road tolling and in-vehicle navigation systems.

"The new SE878Kx-A series is the latest example of Telit's leadership in providing GNSS solutions for applications that demand the highest reliability and performance," said Yossi Moscovitz, Telit president of products and solutions. "Just as important, the modules give IoT designers maximum flexibility, faster development cycles, easier integration and the ability to develop once and deploy worldwide."

About Telit

Telit (AIM: TCM), is a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, with an extensive portfolio of wireless connectivity modules, platforms, virtual cellular IoT operator services, and professional services, empowering hundreds of millions of connected 'things' to date, and trusted by thousands of direct and indirect customers, globally. With nearly two decades of IoT innovation experience, Telit continues to redefine the boundaries of digital business, by delivering secure, integrated end-to-end IoT solutions for many of the world's largest brands, including enterprises, OEMs, system integrators and service providers across all industries, enabling their pursuit of enterprise digital transformation.

