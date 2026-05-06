Tell a Friend, Save on Travel! EF World Journeys Launches Cross-Brand Referral Program That Rewards Travelers to Inspire the People in Their Lives to Tour the Globe

New benefit allows travelers to unlock savings on future trips by introducing friends and family to EF Go Ahead Tours, EF Ultimate Break, and EF Adventures

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EF World Journeys, a leader in guided, experiential travel for adults from Gen Z to Baby Boomers, today announced the launch of a new referral program, a travel rewards benefit that can be redeemed across EF Go Ahead Tours, EF Ultimate Break, and EF Adventures.

Under the new program, travelers will receive $100 in travel credit for every friend who books a trip using their referral, with every fifth referral earning you $500 and no cap on total rewards earned. In short, the more friends or family who book from your referral, the more you save on your next trip.

Each year, guided trips across EF World Journeys' portfolio bring travelers together through shared experiences that extend far beyond the journey itself. Many of those travelers continue to engage with the people they meet on tour, often exchanging photos, stories, and future travel inspiration well after returning home. The new referral program builds on the natural desire to share those experiences, offering travelers easy ways to connect and invite friends, family members, and fellow adventurers to experience a guided group tour for themselves.

"At EF, we've always believed that one of the most powerful parts of travel is the connections and communities we create along the way," said Heidi Durflinger, CEO of EF World Journeys USA. "This referral program makes that even easier, giving our travelers a way to bring friends and family into the experience while continuing to grow a global community of people who choose to explore the world together."

How it works: Give $100. Get $100.

Refer a friend: Any traveler who has taken a trip with or is currently booked on tour with EF Go Ahead Tours, EF Ultimate Break, or EF Adventures can now share a personal referral link via email, text, social media, or their respective EF World Journeys mobile app. Friends must be new to EF World Journeys, 18 or older, and have a valid email address to qualify. Both travelers earn $100: When the referred traveler books, both receive $100 in travel credit. Rewards are issued 60 days after booking confirmation, and referrals must book within six months. Earn $500 on every fifth referral: Referring travelers receive $500 for every fifth successful referral. There is no limit to how many referrals can be made, and rewards NEVER expire.

To celebrate the launch of the new referral program, EF Go Ahead Tours is offering an additional limited-time incentive. For the month of May 2026, travelers who refer a friend that books an EF Go Ahead Tours trip will receive an extra $100 referral reward on top of the standard program credit. The promotional bonus applies exclusively to EF Go Ahead Tours bookings and is available for a limited time.

One program. Three brands. Built for every kind of traveler.

EF World Journeys' referral benefits are available when booking across its entire portfolio of guided, experiential travel companies, allowing travelers to earn and share rewards regardless of which tour operator they or their friends or family choose.

EF Go Ahead Tours offers curated guided travel for adults of all ages, including multi-generational travel groups and private or customized group tours.

EF Ultimate Break serves travelers ages 18–35 with social, immersive itineraries.

EF Adventures provides hiking, biking, and multi-adventure trips for active adults with a focus on lifelong learning, wellness and community.

Because the referral program spans all three tour operators at EF World Journeys, credits can move naturally within families and friend networks whose travel styles differ.

For example, a traveler who just had a life-changing trip on EF Go Ahead Tours' A Week in Greece can refer her college-aged daughter to EF Ultimate Break's Europe's Icons: London, Paris & Rome and both receive $100 towards their next tour. She can then refer her basketball coach who is a hiking enthusiast to EF Adventure's Italy Hiking: The Dolomites — and earn again.

This cross brand traveler benefit ensures that no matter how or where someone chooses to book travel across EF Go Ahead Tours, EF Ultimate Break, or EF Adventures – the rewards follow.

For EF Go Ahead Tours, please visit: https://www.goaheadtours.com/about/referrals

For EF Ultimate Break, please visit: https://www.efultimatebreak.com/traveling-with-us/refer-a-friend

For EF Adventures, please visit: https://www.efadventures.com/about/referrals-program

About EF World Journeys

EF World Journeys is a leader in guided, experiential travel. We connect cultures, communities, and people through guided, group travel with leading tour operator brands like EF Ultimate Break (adults 18-35), EF Go Ahead Tours (adults 35+), and our newest brand, EF Adventures, focused on adventure tours for the active traveler in you. EF World Journeys is part of EF Education First. For over 60 years, EF has planned guided tours with a focus on education and cultural immersion. EF offers travelers 24/7 global support, affordable payment plans, and supports tours in more than 400 destinations worldwide. Since 1965, EF has been committed to opening the world through education. At EF World Journeys, we do just that, helping people of all ages experience the magic of travel, connecting travelers with new places, cultures, and, best of all, a diverse community of people excited to explore the world.

About EF Go Ahead Tours

EF Go Ahead Tours offers more than 200 guided trips across six continents. Each carefully planned, expertly led tour makes it easy for curious travelers of all ages to get to the heart of a destination. With a maximum group size well below the industry average, each trip has the perfect balance of planned sightseeing and free time to explore.

EF Go Ahead Tours is a tour operator brand within EF World Journeys, one of North America's leading guided, experiential travel companies.

Join EF Go Ahead Tours' affiliate program, supported by AWIN and earn commissions on booked tours.

About EF Ultimate Break

EF Ultimate Break is the best way to experience the world for anyone 18-35. With over 175 trips, we handle logistics for everything that makes travel a great experience from accommodations to flights to amazing tour directors to memory-making excursions. Our affordable interest-free payment plans make international travel possible for every traveler. EF Ultimate Break is part of EF World Journeys, a leader in guided, experiential travel with tour operator brands that also include EF Go Ahead Tours (adults 35+) and EF Adventures (all ages, 14+ with adult supervision).

Are you an influencer or creator who wants to lead tours with your growing audience? Earn commissions on each booking by joining our influencer-hosted tour program.

Media partners can now participate in EF Ultimate Break's affiliate marketing program and earn commissions for tour bookings. Click here to learn more.

About EF Adventures

EF Adventures is an education-based adventure travel company offering 40+ guided tours across 25 countries and 5 continents. Launched in September 2024 as part of the EF World Journeys family of experiential travel brands, EF Adventures builds on more than 30 years of EF's global expertise in educational and cultural immersion.

Each small-group tour blends active exploration with authentic learning, inviting travelers to engage with local traditions, communities, and ecosystems through guided experiences like hiking, biking, and multi-adventure activities such as kayaking, yoga, ziplining, and more. Designed for varied fitness levels and age groups, the EF Adventures experience combines adventure-based activity with hands-on cultural discovery that transforms how people see the world.

EF Adventures invites publishers and creators to become part of its growing affiliate network. Earn competitive commissions on confirmed bookings by referring travelers to efadventures.com. Learn more and apply here.

SOURCE EF World Journeys