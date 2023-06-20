'Tell China's Stories' contest launches in Wenzhou

With the theme of "Heading Toward a Shared Future," the 2023 "Tell China's Stories" International Creative Communication Contest was launched Monday in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province. The launch event, co-hosted by China International Communications Group (CICG) and the Publicity Department of the CPC Zhejiang Provincial Committee, attracted more than 150 attendees.

The 2023 "Tell China's Stories" International Creative Communication Contest is launched in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, on June 12, 2023.
The 2023 contest will be an upgraded version from its past sessions in order to broaden its appeal, said Du Zhanyuan, president of CICG.

Du said that this year's contest will focus on Chinese elements, bring in more overseas participants, encourage more stories told in a way that the global audience can understand, and strengthen its influence, with an aim of turning the event into a platform for helping the international community to better understand China.

Liu Xiaotao, secretary of the CPC Wenzhou Municipal Committee, said at the ceremony that in the new media era, the "Tell China's Stories" International Creative Communication Contest has set new requirements for promoting cultural exchange and communication.

Liu said that, as the host city, Wenzhou will make use of the event to present to global audiences the high-quality development of its private sector, the city's endeavors in innovation, its efforts in reform and opening up, and its people's daily lives.

In his keynote speech, Gao Anming, vice president and editor-in-chief of CICG, discussed ways to tell China's stories. Gao suggested identifying the audiences before telling them a story about China. He highlighted the need to target young people overseas, Gen Zers in particular, as the main audience.  

The contest will last through the end of December 2023. Information about the contest is available on its official website (http://zggsds.china.com.cn/), and the award-winning works will be broadcast across various platforms, including the official website, news websites, and social media channels.

The "Tell China's Stories" International Creative Communication Contest is co-organized by the Academy of Contemporary China and World Studies and China Internet Information Center.

