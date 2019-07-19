Tellius and Snowflake Partner to Deliver Cloud-Native Augmented Analytics at Scale

RESTON, Va., July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tellius , a leading provider of AI-powered augmented analytics software, today announced a partnership with Snowflake, Inc, the data warehouse built for the cloud . Through the partnership, the Tellius Search and AI-Powered Analytics platform is certified to natively connect to the Snowflake data warehouse, allowing customers to discover insights at scale without worrying about analytics performance.

Organizations leverage Tellius as a fast, simplified, and collaborative approach for business users, data analysts, citizen data scientists, and data engineers to visualize enterprise data using natural language and voice, discover insights assisted by AI, and automate machine learning across all their business data.

"With our partners at Snowflake, we are delivering cloud-native data analytics to accelerate business impact from AI and machine learning," said Ajay Khanna, Founder and CEO of Tellius. "Business users and data professionals can now focus on deriving insights across their multiple data sources and enterprise applications and on taking action based on automated recommendations without compromising on analytics performance."

The Snowflake Data Warehouse is a modern cloud data-warehouse-as-a-service offering. Snowflake's ability to analyze data from diverse sources along with automatic tuning and scaling removes the headache of monitoring and fine-tuning data warehouse manually. By integrating Tellius natively with Snowflake, users can now get exceptional performance on data insights of any scale without worrying about maintaining the data warehouse infrastructure.

"Our customers need cutting-edge analytics to get meaningful insights to their critical data questions,'' said Hardik Chheda, Head of Product at Tellius. "With our integration with Snowflake, they can now build modern business intelligence and predictive analytics applications at scale."

Tellius + Snowflake advantages:

In-database Augmented Analytics – Analyze petabytes of live data securely without moving it out of Snowflake's data warehouse.

– Analyze petabytes of live data securely without moving it out of Snowflake's data warehouse. Insights Across Data Sources – Discover insights from a multitude of sources on Snowflake data warehouse by analyzing disparate structured and unstructured data.

– Discover insights from a multitude of sources on Snowflake data warehouse by analyzing disparate structured and unstructured data. Blazing Fast Data Collaboration – Democratize data access across your analytics team without any worrying about performance or IT maintenance.

Tellius for Snowflake is now available. To learn more, schedule a demonstration of the Tellius Search and AI-Powered Analytics Platform.

About Tellius

Tellius is leading the era of intelligent analytics with an augmented analytics platform powered by AI and machine learning so anyone can ask questions in natural language and discover hidden insights at scale. Created by a team with deep expertise in big data analytics and automated intelligence, Tellius accelerates data-driven insight and decision making for companies in many industries such as retail, media, and financial services, and across many departments such as sales, marketing, and operations. Connect with us at LinkedIn, Twitter, or visit www.tellius.com.

