Tellius Unveils GenAI Enhancements, Ushering in a New Era of Enterprise Analytics and Insights

RESTON, Va., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tellius , the AI-native analytics company, today unveiled a groundbreaking expansion of its generative AI (GenAI) features at the 2024 Gartner® Data & Analytics Summit. The launch of GenAI-powered narratives and search, collaborative stories, and robust enterprise guardrails heralds a new era in data exploration and decision-making. These capabilities blend GenAI with human ingenuity, empowering users at all levels to explore, discover, and act on data with confidence.

"We're thrilled to layer GenAI into our robust AI-powered analytics platform to enable everyone to work with data and confidently get insights," said Ajay Khanna, CEO and Founder of Tellius. "Our AI-native approach, coupled with our contextual understanding of your business and focus on security, means our customers get answers and insights that users can confidently trust."

GenAI Analytics That Understands Your Business

As the only analytics platform built from the ground up for the era of AI, Tellius is well suited to deliver a comprehensive and enterprise-grade GenAI analytics experience. Tellius' approach to GenAI integrates it seamlessly with the platform's established AI-powered search and dashboards. It also introduces enterprise-grade guardrails focused on data integrity, reliability, and compliance. Additionally, organizations have the flexibility to input their own OpenAI keys or run the platform entirely behind their firewall, ensuring the protection of sensitive data.

"Tellius understands that large language models (LLMs), while powerful, lack specific knowledge about your business and can sometimes provide inaccurate or misleading answers," said Hardik Chheda, Chief Product Officer of Tellius. "We address this inherent limitation through an embedded semantic layer, knowledge graph, and human-in-the-loop approach to deliver relevant and accurate answers to build trust with our users."

Comprehensive GenAI Analytics Transforms Multiple Aspects of the Analytics Workflow

The upcoming Tellius 5.0 release is set to transform the analytics workflow with GenAI enhancements. Here are the key features:

GenAI-Powered Narratives: Tellius' GenAI-powered narratives provide quick and digestible summaries of your search results, charts, and dashboards. These narratives can be fine-tuned to a user's role and preference, such as tone and length.



GenAI-Powered Search: Augmenting Tellius' industry-leading natural language search, GenAI brings a nuanced understanding of human language, thereby providing accurate and contextual answers to ambiguous questions from users.



GenAI-Powered Data Transformation: GenAI brings auto-generated metadata and natural language to SQL/Python transformations, simplifying and streamlining preparation processes.



Collaborative Stories: Tellius stories enable users to collaborate on analytical findings by attaching annotations (including comments, documents, or images), fostering a more collaborative environment for decision-making.



Enterprise-Grade Management and Governance: From comprehensive metadata management to seamless dataset management, Tellius is equipped to meet the stringent data management standards of today's enterprises.

About Tellius

Tellius is an AI-native analytics platform that enables anyone to get faster insights from their data. The company helps organizations across industries, including financial services, pharmaceutical and life sciences , CPG , retail, healthcare, and high technology, accelerate their journey from data to decisions by augmenting human expertise and curiosity with intelligent automation. The company's platform combines AI- and ML-driven automation with a search interface for ad hoc exploration, allowing users to ask questions of their business data, analyze billions of records in seconds, and gain comprehensive, automated insights in a single platform. Founded in 2016, Tellius is backed by Baird Capital, Sands Capital Ventures, Grotech Ventures, and Veraz Investments.

