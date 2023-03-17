Tellius Announces Copilot, GPT-Integrated Capabilities to Break Through Barriers to Self-Service Analytics

RESTON, Va., March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tellius, the AI-powered decision intelligence platform, is pleased to announce Copilot, a new set of GPT-integrated product enhancements that leverage OpenAI's large language models. The new features automatically generate natural language synonyms, code improvements, and enhanced data stories, adding to the company's existing AI-powered analytics capabilities to further enable every insights-driven organization to rapidly implement and scale self-service analytics.

Tellius Copilot will power the following new experiences in the platform:

Recommended data dictionaries. With a single click, Copilot generates synonyms, descriptions, and business-friendly names for data columns. This feature enhances the industry-leading natural language search capability to deliver contextual insights to anyone in the organization.

Code generation, improvement, and validation. When utilizing SQL/Python code to transform data and apply advanced business rules, Copilot automatically identifies errors and suggests code fixes, adds comments and explanations to code, and even generates code from scratch from natural language input. This new feature makes it easier and faster for data experts to prepare data for analysis.

Enhanced data storytelling. In addition to the product's AI-generated insights and best-fit visualizations, Copilot goes one step further to provide narratives that summarize key insights that are easy for users to understand. Business teams can easily interpret data analysis and make decisions with confidence.

"Applying AI to data analytics has always been in our DNA, and integrating generative AI and LLMs is another step in eliminating friction in the analytics workflow and enabling customers to take their self-service analytics and data literacy initiatives to the next level," said Ajay Khanna, Founder and CEO of Tellius. "Copilot is a natural extension of the Tellius platform to further democratize data access and speed up the journey from data to decisions."

While the applications of GPT has the world abuzz with its impressive ability to generation human-like text responses from a broad array of prompts, it has limitations in analytics use cases due to its a) inability to handle complex or multiple data sources; b) lack of data visualizations; c) inability to answer questions about an organization's data and business without additional fine-tuning; d) and documented tendency to return incorrect answers, all of which could lead to wrong conclusions, bad decisions, and reduced trust from end users.

"Tellius addresses inherent limitations and ensures that users can trust the answers they receive by combining GPT's strengths of context and summary generation with our own real-world tested AI algorithms and proprietary logic. Providing accurate and reliable data insights to our users is a core tenant we would never waiver from," said Hardik Chheda, Chief Product Officer at Tellius. "Additionally, while GPT and other LLMs are extremely promising new technologies, Tellius takes a human-in-the-loop approach to ensure that automation never takes away the control and governance that our users have come to love with our platform."

Tellius Copilot is currently in limited preview as an opt-in product enhancement.

To learn more, register for the product webinar on April 19, 2023, or sign-up for early access. To get a preview at the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit in Orlando, FL, March 20-22, 2023, schedule a meeting here.

About Tellius

Tellius is an AI-powered decision intelligence platform that enables anyone to get faster insights from their data. The company helps organizations across industries, including financial services, pharmaceutical and life sciences, retail, healthcare, and high technology, accelerate their journey from data to decisions by augmenting human expertise and curiosity with intelligent automation. The company's platform combines AI- and ML-driven automation with a search interface for ad hoc exploration, allowing users to ask questions of their business data, analyze billions of records in seconds, and gain comprehensive, automated insights in a single platform. Founded in 2016, Tellius is backed by Baird Capital, Sands Capital Ventures, Grotech Ventures, and Veraz Investments.

To learn more, follow Tellius on LinkedIn and Twitter, or visit www.tellius.com.

