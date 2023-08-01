Tellius Announces SOC 2 Type II Certification

The third-party audit demonstrates that the company manages data with the highest standard of security and compliance

RESTON, Va., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tellius, the AI-powered decision intelligence platform, has announced its achievement of SOC 2 Type II certification. This remarkable milestone further underscores the company's commitment to delivering secure and reliable data analytics capabilities to its valued customers.

Tellius Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification

"I am thrilled to announce that we have achieved SOC 2 Type II certification. This certification highlights our unwavering dedication to ensuring the highest level of data security and privacy for our customers," said Ajay Khanna, CEO of Tellius. "At Tellius, we understand the critical importance of protecting sensitive information, and this achievement reinforces our commitment to maintaining the trust our customers place in us."

SOC 2 (Service Organization Control 2) is an auditing framework developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). It assesses a service organization's controls and processes relevant to customer data security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. The rigorous evaluation process involves an extensive audit of an organization's internal controls over an extended period.

"Obtaining SOC 2 Type II certification is a significant accomplishment for Tellius. It is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our engineering team and the robust security measures we have implemented," said Hardik Chheda, Chief Product Officer at Tellius. "It further validates our commitment to customers by providing a secure and trusted data analytics platform that ensures data privacy, confidentiality, and availability throughout every aspect of our operations."

Tellius empowers organizations to leverage the power of data analytics to gain actionable insights and make informed decisions. Their advanced analytics platform combines the capabilities of artificial intelligence and machine learning to enable users to explore, analyze, and visualize data effortlessly. The cutting-edge technology and intuitive interface of Tellius empowers business users across various departments to uncover valuable insights and drive data-driven strategies.

"The SOC 2 Type II certification validates that our internal controls, policies, and procedures conform to the stringent security and operational standards required to protect sensitive customer information," said Deepak Sharma, Head of Engineering, India, at Tellius. "Achieving this certification involved meticulous planning, continuous monitoring, and ongoing improvement of our processes to meet the demanding requirements set forth by the AICPA."

Tellius has always prioritized data protection and privacy, and achieving SOC 2 Type II certification demonstrates its continued commitment to meeting and exceeding industry-best practices.

By achieving SOC 2 Type II certification, Tellius strengthens its position as a trusted leader in the data analytics industry and gives customers the confidence they need to harness the power of data without compromising security. This milestone enables them to forge stronger partnerships with organizations seeking to maximize the value of their data while meeting the highest compliance standards.

About Tellius

Tellius is an AI-powered decision intelligence platform that enables anyone to get faster insights from their data. The company helps organizations across industries, including financial services, pharmaceutical and life sciences, retail, healthcare, and high technology, accelerate their journey from data to decisions by augmenting human expertise and curiosity with intelligent automation. The company's platform combines AI- and ML-driven automation with a search interface for ad hoc exploration, allowing users to ask questions of their business data, analyze billions of records in seconds, and gain comprehensive, automated insights in a single platform. Founded in 2016, Tellius is backed by Baird Capital, Sands Capital Ventures, Grotech Ventures, and Veraz Investments.

To learn more, follow Tellius on LinkedIn and Twitter, or visit www.tellius.com.

Media Contact:

Alvin Wong

703-673-0113

[email protected]

SOURCE Tellius