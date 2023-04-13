Company Recognized for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision

RESTON, Va., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tellius, the AI-powered decision intelligence platform, today announced that the company has been recognized as a Visionary again by Gartner in the Magic Quadrant™ for Analytics & Business Intelligence Platforms. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that recognized Tellius' Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

Tellius Named a Visionary for the Second Year in a Row in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms

"A vast majority of organizations today are overwhelmed by the sheer volume of data they possess, resulting in a struggle to make data-driven decisions. Tellius enables individuals of all skill levels to access and analyze vast amounts of data, bridging the gap between data and actionable insights," said Ajay Khanna, CEO and Founder of Tellius. "We believe being positioned in the Visionaries Quadrant is a testament to our innovative approach in combining artificial intelligence with a modern natural language analytics interface to enable instant self-service ad hoc analysis of billions of data records."

Data-driven decision-making for all

Tellius enables organizations to get faster ad hoc answers and insights from all their data using AI-powered automation. A natural language search interface allows users to ask questions across billions of records; automated insights surface hidden drivers and trends so users understand "why" metrics are changing; and AI-generated predictive recommendations help users know how to best proceed.

"Tellius unlocks true self-service analytics at cloud scale across different teams along the analytics process," said Hardik Chheda, Chief Product Officer at Tellius. "Business teams have an easy-to-use Google-like conversational search interface for ad hoc analysis, analyst teams can dive deep into automated insights such as root cause analysis, cohort analysis, and anomaly detection, while data teams love the flexibility of transforming data with SQL/Python in addition to a powerful point-n-click interface."

Since launching, Tellius has gained considerable traction in the growing decision intelligence market, empowering customers across industries—including multiple Fortune 500 companies—to augment human expertise with AI/ML for better and faster business decision-making.

A multinational CPG firm uses Tellius to generate 360° shopper profiles 10x faster with 90% effectiveness to optimize targeted promotions, resulting in multimillion-dollar revenue impact

A leading life sciences firm's analyst team creates prescriber identification ML models with the automated machine learning functionality to successfully identify 30% more sales opportunities

A SaaS startup uses Tellius' self-service augmented analytics capabilities to get faster churn analysis and reduce reporting time by 91% to gain a 360° view across 40+ siloed brands

The company has raised more than $33 million in funding to date. Tellius was also previously recognized as both a Visionary in the 2022 Magic Quadrant™ for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms, as well as a Representative vendor in the 2022 Market Guide for Multipersona Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms.

View a complimentary copy of the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms report, and learn more in this blog, "Tellius Named a Visionary in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Analytics & Business Intelligence Platforms 2 Years Running." Please also join Tellius for an upcoming webinar, "A Deep Dive into Decision Intelligence: Democratizing Data for Better Decision-Making."

About Tellius

Tellius is an AI-powered decision intelligence platform that enables anyone to get faster insights from their data. The company helps organizations across industries, including financial services, pharmaceutical and life sciences, retail, healthcare, and high technology, accelerate their journey from data to decisions by augmenting human expertise and curiosity with intelligent automation. The company's platform combines AI- and ML-driven automation with a search interface for ad hoc exploration, allowing users to ask questions of their business data, analyze billions of records in seconds, and gain comprehensive, automated insights in a single platform. Founded in 2016, Tellius is backed by Baird Capital, Sands Capital Ventures, Grotech Ventures, and Veraz Investments.

