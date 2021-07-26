Tellus Expands Senior Leadership Team, Tapping Industry Veteran from MojoTech Ahead of Capital Raise

While embarking on their Q3 capital raise, Tellus announced the hiring of Andrew Shedd as Head of Product Development Tweet this

Andrew touts Tellus' vision for reimagining and reintroducing familiar savings, credit and lending products to a generation of increasingly savvy future earners that are enthusiastic about engaging with their money and seeking novel ways to build wealth: "We are witnessing a confluence of generational, technological and market-driven forces that is really exciting." Shedd remarked. "Consumers want greater access to high-yield (%) solutions with the security of a money market account. Real estate can provide that." With regard to Tellus' strategic intentions Shedd explains, "This is a new model with a unique value proposition that is structurally different from traditional products. The opportunity is massive and [Tellus] has demonstrated traction. This is a talented team and I am excited for what we will achieve together."

Jeromee Johnson (JJ), who leads the Tellus team, welcomed Andrew and said, "I am delighted to be bringing Andrew on to our growing team. I look forward to his leadership contributions and am thrilled about the innovative solutions that we will develop together at Tellus." Johnson, the former President of 3D Markets and Head of BATS Option Exchange , now CBOE Global Markets, and a member of the Forbes Technology Council , also shared, "We are giving a whole new generation of users access to a level and range of personal finance, savings and real estate solutions that they have never had before. I'm proud that Andrew has chosen to join us in this journey."

Shedd explains further, "There is a large gap between the mortgages that are available for owner-occupied homes versus those that are investment properties. Despite rising inflation, the yields available to cash savers remain severely depressed. Tellus addresses both of these problems while building a modern wealth creation ecosystem." T Zhu , co-founder of Tellus added, "Smart savers are looking to optimize their finances. People are looking to technology more than ever to help achieve their financial goals and we're excited to put more of that power directly in their hands. Our product is designed to deliver trust and joy to our users and we are thrilled by the customer feedback we have received thus far."

"There are many ways for everyday people to invest in equities and crypto and other digital assets. However, access to sustainable wealth-building solutions powered by real assets like real estate remain limited and grossly underserved. Tellus is aggressively addressing this demand by providing long-term value creation solutions through its personal finance and real estate services," Johnson said. "We are appreciative of the receptivity and support from the investors that we've spoken to so far. We are even more excited about finding the right partners that will help accelerate the massive growth that is still in front of us."

About Tellus

Tellus offers the best high-yield savings tool around - no caps, no limits, no fees - backed by real estate.

We are not a bank. We are not FDIC insured. We are something different and special.

Inspired by FinTech superapps in Asia, Tellus was founded in 2016 and sits at the intersection of personal finance and real estate. We build ways for people to take control of their finances - from high-yield savings to our free property management tools. We give landlords super powers and use our proprietary data to pair real estate investors with loans that can be as much as half-off the rates offered by hard money lenders.

To learn more about our products and how Tellus works, please visit:

https://www.themoneymanual.com/tellus-review/ or

https://www.tellusapp.com/blog/tellus-boost-your-questions-answered/

For more information about Tellus, visit www.tellusapp.com or follow us @tellushome.

