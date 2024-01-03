telMAX Announces Michael Strople as CEO

STOUFFVILLE, ON, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Leading the charge in providing unparalleled internet services, telMAX, Canada's fastest Internet service provider, is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has named Michael Strople as the Company's new Chief Executive Officer, beginning January 2, 2024.

Strople brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having previously served as President of Allstream and Managing Director of Zayo Canada. As a member of the telMAX Board of Directors since July 2022, Strople has played a role in contributing to the expansive growth of the company. He has over two decades of leadership, coupled with extensive experience in technology, IT, operations, customer service and sales, which positions him as an ideal leader to steer telMAX into its next phase of significant growth.

"As telMAX continues its substantial growth and expansion, it is a privilege to lead the company into 2024 and beyond, bringing limitless possibilities and lightning connections to the communities that we serve today and in the future. I am confident that telMAX's dedication to innovation, community engagement and unparalleled customer service sets us apart as a provider unlike any other in Canada," said Strople.

Having commenced his career in research and development, Strople's professional experience includes strategic and operational M&A expertise, successfully leading complex corporate integrations/separations and business transformations. His recent role as leader of Allstream showcased his commitment to accelerating business innovation through cloud communications technologies, simplifying customers' business communications needs.

Stuart Roberts, who has guided the company since May 2022, will transition into the role of President and Chief Operating Officer.

"I am pleased to hand the reigns of telMAX over to Michael. His skills and talents make a very welcomed – and valuable – addition to the leadership team," commented Roberts. "I am looking forward to continuing my efforts to grow telMAX in my new role and am looking forward to working with and supporting Michael as our new CEO."

Acknowledging Roberts's leadership, John Troy, Chair telMAX Board of Directors states: "I want to extend the Board's gratitude for the tremendous impact Stuart has had on telMAX over the past year and a half and I am confident that Michael's leadership will build upon these successes, propelling telMAX into the next phase of our expansion."

As telMAX continues its expansion throughout the GTA and Southern Ontario, Strople's unwavering dedication to driving growth and enhancing customer experiences aligns seamlessly with the company's mission to become the most customer-centric, community-focused telecommunications company in Canada.

In 2023, telMAX expanded its pure fibre network from Brooklin and Stouffville to Newmarket and has just broken ground in Aurora. They are in the process of planning and approvals for two additional towns which will see construction begin in 2024. telMAX remains committed to providing faster, more reliable, and affordable high-speed fibre internet access to communities, prioritizing superior and local customer service, all achieved without relying on taxpayer dollars.

About telMAX

telMAX, a locally based company headquartered in York Region offers Internet, TV and Home Phone services. telMAX has built its own 100% fibre optic network to serve the residents and businesses of Brooklin, Stouffville, Newmarket, Aurora, with more cities and towns to be announced in 2024. Using the latest available technology, the telMAX network is capable of delivering speeds up to 10 Gbps. telMAX proudly employs staff from the communities where it operates and is committed to supporting a wide range of community development activities in these towns including participation in events and shows. In 2022 and 2023 telMAX was recognized as the fastest Internet service provider in Canada following an independent assessment by PC Magazine.

