TELUS announces election of directors

News provided by

TELUS Communications Inc.

May 08, 2026, 20:01 ET

VANCOUVER, BC, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - TELUS Corporation (TELUS) (TSX: T) (NYSE: TU) announced today that the nominees listed in TELUS' 2026 information circular were elected as directors of TELUS. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at TELUS' annual meeting on May 8, 2026 (the Meeting) are set out below.

Each of the following 14 nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of TELUS:

Nominee

Votes For  

% Votes For  

Votes Withheld  

% Votes Withheld 

Raymond T. Chan

592,322,965

97.91

12,667,245

2.09

Hazel Claxton

599,400,953

99.08

5,589,256

0.92

Lisa De Wilde

583,361,107

96.42

21,629,103

3.58

Victor Dodig

593,352,117

98.08

11,638,092

1.92

Darren Entwistle

586,791,970

96.99

18,198,239

3.01

Thomas Flynn

596,684,564

98.63

8,305,646

1.37

Mary Jo Haddad

577,841,419

95.51

27,148,791

4.49

Martha Hall Findlay     

595,075,545

98.36

9,914,665

1.64

Christine Magee

597,282,615

98.73

7,707,595

1.27

John Manley

579,845,538

95.84

25,144,672

4.16

David Mowat

592,867,380

98.00

12,122,830

2.00

Marc Parent

577,961,748

95.53

27,028,461

4.47

Denise Pickett

596,211,746

98.55

8,778,464

1.45

W. Sean Willy

595,898,668

98.50

9,091,541

1.50

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be published shortly on telus.com/agm, and filed with the Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a world-leading communications technology company operating in more than 45 countries and generating over $20 billion in annual revenue with more than 21 million customer connections through our advanced suite of broadband services for consumers, businesses and the public sector. We are committed to leveraging our technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. TELUS is passionate about putting our customers and communities first, leading the way globally in client service excellence and social capitalism. TELUS Health is enhancing approximately 170 million lives across 200 countries and territories through innovative preventive medicine and well-being technologies. TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods utilizes digital technologies and data insights to optimize the connection between producers and consumers. TELUS Digital specializes in digital customer experiences and future-focused digital transformations that deliver value for their global clients. Guided by our enduring 'give where we live' philosophy, TELUS continues to invest in initiatives that support education, health and community well-being. In 2023, we launched the TELUS Student Bursary, which strives to ensure that every young person in Canada who wants a postsecondary education has the opportunity to pursue one. To date, the program has distributed over $6 million in bursaries to 2,000 students and counting. Since 2000, TELUS, our team members and retirees have contributed $1.85 billion in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs, including 2.5 million days of service—earning TELUS the distinction of the world's most giving company.

For more information, visit telus.com or follow @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

For more information, please contact:

Jacinthe Beaulieu
TELUS Media Relations
[email protected]

SOURCE TELUS Communications Inc.

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