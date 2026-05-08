TELUS Announces Retirement of Chief Financial Officer Doug French and Appointment of Successor Gopi Chande

Doug French to retire on June 30, 2026 after incredible 30-year career at TELUS

Gopi Chande named incoming CFO at TELUS

VANCOUVER, BC, May 8, 2026 /CNW/ - TELUS today announced that Doug French, the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO), will retire on June 30, 2026 following an exceptional 30-year tenure with the company. As part of TELUS' disciplined succession planning process, Gopi Chande, currently CFO of TELUS Digital and TELUS Health, has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, TELUS, effective July 1, 2026. Doug will continue in an advisory capacity until July 31 to support a seamless transition and will stay on as Chair of the Board of our Terrion tower company.

"Doug's innumerable and important contributions to TELUS' success over the course of his outstanding career have been nothing short of extraordinary," said Darren Entwistle, TELUS President and CEO. "For three decades, Doug has materially influenced the financial success of our organisation, demonstrating an inspiring trajectory as he progressed from Finance Manager to Chief Accountant, to business unit Controller, and ultimately to his 10-year tenure as our highly respected and trusted CFO. Doug has been an amazing partner and our deep knowledge of the business, in combination with our skilled leadership team, helped TELUS deliver the consistently leading operational and financial results globally that have been the hallmark of our organisation. Moreover, his strategic approach to debt management – securing an average term to maturity of long-term debt of nearly 15 years at a competitive weighted average cost of 4.77 per cent – has provided the financial foundation to support our generational broadband network expansion in 5G and PureFibre coverage and services. Doug also oversaw key mergers and acquisitions; led significant capital market activities; and supported critical cost efficiency and effectiveness initiatives, to name but a few. Unsurprisingly, given his deep foundational roots in our financial operations, Doug is recognised for his leadership in respect of accounting standards on a global basis, as well as having the most national carrier experience of any Chief Financial Officer within the Canadian telecommunications landscape. Perhaps most inspiring is how Doug champions TELUS' long-standing belief that in order to do well in business, we must do good in our communities. Notably, Doug has been the Global Executive Sponsor of our resource group supporting team members who identify as LGBTQ2+ for seven years; participated in our annual TELUS Days of Giving every year since its inception two decades ago; and also served on our TELUS Greater Toronto Area and Hamilton Community Board. Clearly, Doug has created a truly exceptional legacy that will live on in the hearts and minds of team members and investors for years to come. On behalf of our entire team, I extend our heartfelt gratitude to Doug for his remarkable career and wish him all the best as he begins this hard-earned and incredibly well-deserved next chapter of his life."

Darren Entwistle added: "We are very pleased to welcome Gopi as our next CFO at TELUS. Over the past 16 years, Gopi has demonstrated exceptional strategic and financial leadership, and has established a reputation as a highly trusted advisor and advocate for our team and our organisation. As our current CFO of TELUS Digital and TELUS Health, she brings deep financial expertise, a strong understanding of our strategy and a proven track record of execution to this important role. This planned transition reflects the strength of our leadership bench and ensures consistency in respect of TELUS' financial strategy, capital allocation priorities and long-term growth trajectory."

"I echo Darren's sentiments in thanking Doug for his exceptional leadership and partnership," said Victor Dodig, Chief Executive Officer-Designate. "During my time on the TELUS Board of Directors, I came to know and respect Doug highly as an outstanding CFO who helped to deliver consistently strong financial performance for TELUS. Similarly, I have had the opportunity to connect with Gopi in recent months, and through the robust interview process, I feel confident in her highly capable leadership. In the months to come, I look forward to working closely with her and the broader team as we honour Doug's legacy and continue to execute on our growth strategy, delivering long-term value for TELUS' customers, communities and investors."

Doug French said, "It has been a privilege to serve as Chief Financial Officer at TELUS over the past 10 years, rounding out three decades of my career characterized by significant growth and transformation. I want to express my deepest gratitude to Darren for his unwavering partnership, vision and support throughout our years working together. I am incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished, including building a culture and execution cadence for the betterment of our customers, our communities and our investors. I look forward to supporting an effective transition, building on the strong financial foundation we have created. With Gopi as CFO, I am confident that TELUS is well-positioned for continued success in the years to come. The TELUS team has been and will continue to be an important part of my family."

Gopi Chande said, "I am honoured to take on the role of Chief Financial Officer at TELUS. I look forward to working closely with Doug over the coming months to further progress our strategic priorities and strong financial discipline. Our company has a strong future and I am very excited to support TELUS' continued growth and innovation."

Over her 16-year tenure at TELUS, Chande has demonstrated exceptional strategic and financial leadership. Notably, as CFO of TELUS Digital, she guided the company's financial evolution as a publicly traded company on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange through to its 2025 privatization. Throughout her tenure, Chande has held a number of progressively senior roles supporting critical business areas across the organization, including vice-president business partner for TELUS' PureFibre, Customer Service and Technology teams. Prior to her appointment as CFO of TELUS Digital, she was TELUS' Treasurer, responsible for treasury, mergers and acquisitions, pensions, investor relations and TELUS' expansive sustainability portfolio.

Chande brings public company CFO experience and over 30 years of financial expertise to the role, including 10 years at KPMG directing audit and advisory services for major technology firms including Netflix and SAP. She is a Chartered Professional Accountant (FCPA, FCA) and a 2022 Fellow. Having worked closely with Doug French throughout her career at TELUS, Chande is well-positioned to ensure a seamless and effective leadership transition.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a world-leading communications technology company operating in more than 45 countries and generating over $20 billion in annual revenue with more than 21 million customer connections through our advanced suite of broadband services for consumers, businesses and the public sector. We are committed to leveraging our technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. TELUS is passionate about putting our customers and communities first, leading the way globally in client service excellence and social capitalism. TELUS Health is enhancing approximately 170 million lives across 200 countries and territories through innovative preventive medicine and well-being technologies. TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods utilizes digital technologies and data insights to optimize the connection between producers and consumers. TELUS Digital specializes in digital customer experiences and future-focused digital transformations that deliver value for their global clients. Guided by our enduring 'give where we live' philosophy, TELUS continues to invest in initiatives that support education, health and community well-being. In 2023, we launched the TELUS Student Bursary, which strives to ensure that every young person in Canada who wants a postsecondary education has the opportunity to pursue one. To date, the program has distributed over $6 million in bursaries to 2,000 students and counting. Since 2000, TELUS, our team members and retirees have contributed $1.85 billion in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs, including 2.5 million days of service--earning TELUS the distinction of the world's most giving company.

For more information, visit telus.com or follow @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

Steve Beisswanger

TELUS Media Relations

[email protected]

Ian McMillan

TELUS Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE TELUS Communications Inc.