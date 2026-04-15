TELUS Digital to Showcase Real-Time AI Personalization Engine at Adobe Summit 2026 in Las Vegas

As GenAI Adoption Accelerates, TELUS Digital Demonstrates How Real-Time Agentic AI Transforms Contact Center Data into Revenue-Driving Loyalty Outcomes

VANCOUVER, BC, April 15, 2026 /CNW/ - TELUS Digital, an Adobe Gold Solution Partner, will showcase how generative AI (GenAI) and real-time AI orchestration convert contact center interactions into activation-ready intelligence at Adobe Summit 2026 taking place at the Venetian Convention and Expo Center in Las Vegas, Nevada during April 20-22. At Booth 2245, the company will demonstrate an end-to-end agentic AI workflow that extracts intent and sentiment from customer conversations and instantly activates personalized web experiences and loyalty programs. TELUS Digital will also lead a session titled "Automate customer retention and loyalty with real-time data triggers" on April 22 from 10:30 - 11:30 a.m.

The AI Activation Gap

While GenAI adoption accelerates across industries, many enterprises struggle to operationalize customer intelligence fast enough to drive measurable business outcomes. TELUS Digital defines this challenge as the "AI activation gap"--the disconnect between data availability and real-time decision speed. Contact centers capture high-value customer signals daily, yet most organizations trap this intelligence in transcripts and legacy systems, unable to activate insights before customer moments pass.

"Enterprises don't struggle with data scarcity, they struggle with activation speed," said Samantha Thibault, Senior Director, Digital Marketing at TELUS Digital. "Agentic AI allows organizations to operationalize intelligence instantly, turning moments of customer interaction into measurable loyalty and revenue outcomes."

Live Demonstration: From Conversation to Conversion

At Booth 2245 in Las Vegas, TELUS Digital experts will walk attendees through an end-to-end workflow powered by GenAI and Adobe's real-time personalization platform:

Extraction – Custom GenAI identifies intent and sentiment from contact center audio

Unification – Structured customer data syncs directly into Adobe Real-Time CDP

Activation – Personalized journeys update instantly via Adobe Journey Optimizer and Customer Journey Analytics to drive loyalty

This real-time AI orchestration enables enterprises to operationalize customer intelligence within minutes of interaction--transforming how organizations activate GenAI at scale. The demonstration integrates Adobe Experience Platform, Adobe Experience Manager, Adobe Real-Time CDP and custom agentic AI extraction models.

Featured Session: Automating Customer Retention with Real-Time Data Triggers

TELUS Digital will showcase how it helped TELUS, a world-leading communications technology company, replace legacy batch processing with a real-time, agentic AI ecosystem.

Key results include:

Response latency compressed from days to minutes through real-time AI activation

Automated customer retention workflows powered by agentic AI and Adobe's real-time decisioning platform

Next-generation agentic capabilities including automated reasoning, action loops, and continuous learning

This production-scale implementation demonstrates how enterprises can operationalize GenAI at scale to drive measurable business outcomes.

Session Details:

Title: Automate Customer Retention and Loyalty with Real-Time Data Triggers

Date/Time: Wednesday, April 22, 2026, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Location: The Venetian Convention and Expo Center, Las Vegas, Nevada

Speakers: Vidyotma Rohmetra, Product Lead, Martech Services, TELUS Digital; Yieshima Gupta, Senior Manager, AI Products and Platform, TELUS

Enterprise-Scale AI Expertise

As an Adobe Gold Solution Partner with 16 years of strategic partnership, 150+ Adobe certifications and 100+ enterprise-scale implementations, TELUS Digital integrates cross-domain expertise spanning marketing strategy, data architecture, web engineering, analytics and customer experience transformation. The company leverages its parent company, TELUS, as a production environment to refine and validate agentic AI solutions before deploying them to global clients, ensuring real-world operational readiness.

Platform expertise includes Adobe Journey Optimizer, Adobe Customer Journey Analytics, Adobe Experience Manager, Adobe Real-Time CDP, Adobe Commerce, Adobe Campaign, Marketo Engage and Adobe Target.

Meet TELUS Digital at Adobe Summit 2026 in Las Vegas

Exhibition Booth: 2245

Expo Dates: April 20–22, 2026

Location: The Venetian Expo and Convention Center, Las Vegas, Nevada

Attendees can:

Experience live demonstrations of AI-powered personalization workflows

Explore end-to-end agentic AI orchestration from contact center to web activation

Learn how to operationalize GenAI at enterprise scale

Schedule one-on-one meetings with TELUS Digital leaders and product specialists

Discover how real-time AI transforms customer retention and loyalty

To schedule meetings with TELUS Digital product specialists at Adobe Summit 2026 in Las Vegas, visit TELUS Digital's event page or contact [email protected].

FAQs

What is TELUS Digital's Adobe expertise?

As an Adobe Gold Solution Partner with 16 years of strategic partnership, 150+ certifications and 100+ successful implementations, TELUS Digital combines cross-domain expertise in marketing, data architecture, web engineering, digital analytics and customer experience strategy across the entire Adobe Experience Cloud. TELUS Digital helps enterprises activate critical marketing channels and data systems to deliver personalized experiences at scale through Adobe Experience Manager, Adobe Real-Time CDP, Adobe Journey Optimizer, Adobe Commerce, Adobe Campaign, Marketo Engage, Adobe Customer Journey Analytics and Adobe Target. TELUS Digital's integrated approach ensures you capture full platform value and build competitive advantage through seamless, scalable customer experiences.

What is TELUS Digital presenting at Adobe Summit 2026?

TELUS Digital is demonstrating how AI and Adobe platforms convert contact center conversations into real-time personalized digital journeys. The showcase includes live workflows that move from audio capture to web and loyalty activation within minutes.

Where can attendees meet TELUS Digital at the event?

Visitors can connect with TELUS Digital experts at Booth 2245 throughout the event. Scheduled meetings and live demonstrations are available during expo hours.

What technologies power the live demonstrations?

The workflow integrates Adobe Experience Platform, Adobe Experience Manager and Adobe Real-Time CDP with custom generative AI extraction models. These systems unify customer intelligence and trigger real-time journey updates.

What is the focus of the TELUS Digital session?

The session explores how real-time data triggers and agentic AI replace legacy batch systems to improve retention and loyalty performance. It includes a large-scale enterprise transformation case study.

How can media or partners schedule time with TELUS Digital leaders?

Meetings can be arranged in advance through the TELUS Digital event page. Media inquiries can be directed to the company's media relations contact.

About TELUS Digital

TELUS Digital, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TELUS Corporation (TSX: T, NYSE: TU), crafts unique and enduring experiences for customers and employees, and creates future-focused digital transformations that deliver value for our clients. We are the brand behind the brands. Our global team members are both passionate ambassadors of our clients' products and services, and technology experts resolute in our pursuit to elevate their end customer journeys, solve business challenges, mitigate risks, and drive continuous innovation. Our portfolio of end-to-end, integrated capabilities include customer experience management, digital solutions, such as cloud solutions, AI-fueled automation, front-end digital design and consulting services, AI & data solutions, including computer vision, and trust, safety and security services. Fuel iXTM is TELUS Digital's proprietary platform and suite of products for clients to manage, monitor, and maintain generative AI across the enterprise, offering both standardized AI capabilities and custom application development tools for creating tailored enterprise solutions.

Powered by purpose, TELUS Digital leverages technology, human ingenuity and compassion to serve customers and create inclusive, thriving communities in the regions where we operate around the world. Guided by our Humanity-in-the-Loop principles, we take a responsible approach to the transformational technologies we develop and deploy by proactively considering and addressing the broader impacts of our work. Learn more at: telusdigital.com

Contacts:

TELUS Digital Media Relations

Jackie Paduano

[email protected]

TELUS Investor Relations

Olena Lobach

[email protected]

SOURCE TELUS Digital