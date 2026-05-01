TEMCO TEAMSTERS RALLY FOR FAIR CONTRACT AT HOME DEPOT HEADQUARTERS

Drivers, Elected Officials Demand Fair First Contract, End Union Busting

ATLANTA, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Three months after becoming the first group of Home Depot workers to unionize, Temco Teamsters and their allies rallied outside of corporate headquarters in Atlanta, demanding union recognition and to begin negotiations for a fair contract.

The group of over 80 flatbed truck drivers for Temco Logistics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Home Depot, began organizing with Teamsters Local 528 in December 2025. Since then, Temco and Home Depot management have engaged in repeated unfair labor practices.

"It is no shock to us that Home Depot would engage in illegal union-busting tactics. But Temco Teamsters will prove that worker solidarity always wins," said Tom Gesualdi, Director of the Teamsters Building Material and Construction Trade Division. "We call on Home Depot and Temco to end their unfair labor practices and recognize Temco Teamsters by negotiating a fair contract."

"I've been a Teamster for over four decades, and I've never seen as vicious an anti-worker campaign as what Home Depot and Temco are running," said Chuck Stiles, a representative of Teamsters Local 528. "After threatening our members' jobs and trying to buy their votes during the union election, the company is now refusing to meet and negotiate a first contract. Our members will not be intimidated by Home Depot's illegal and immoral tactics."

Along with improved pay and health care, Temco Teamsters are fighting for better workplace conditions and to address safety and scheduling concerns.

"As Teamsters, we will force Home Depot to listen to our demands for respect and dignity on the job," said Damari Chase, a Temco Driver and member of Local 528. "We will not rest until we get the union contract we have earned."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents over 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Maura Drumm, (215) 510-3735

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters