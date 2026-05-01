TEMCO TEAMSTERS TO RALLY AT HOME DEPOT HEADQUARTERS

News provided byInternational Brotherhood of Teamsters
May 01, 2026, 07:00 ET
Workers Demand Fair First Contract, End to Union Busting
ATLANTA, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flatbed truck drivers at Temco Logistics, a subsidiary of Home Depot, will rally in front of Home Depot headquarters on Friday, May 1 at 12 p.m., to demand Home Depot end their illegal union-busting tactics.
The drivers, who transport building and construction materials throughout Georgia, made history in February by becoming the first group of Home Depot workers to unionize by voting to join Teamsters Local 528. Since then, Home Depot has repeatedly ignored its responsibilities under the law to negotiate a contract and recognize the workers' union.
Joined by elected officials, Teamsters will demand Home Depot to stop their relentless attacks against workers and begin bargaining a strong first agreement.
|
WHEN:
|
Friday, May 1, 2026
|
12 p.m. ET
|
WHO:
|
Teamsters Local 528 members and leaders
|
Georgia State Representative Akbar Ali
|
Georgia State Representative Gabriel Sanchez
|
Atlanta City Council Member Kelsea Bond
|
Atlanta City Council Member Lilliana Bakhtiari
|
Georgia AFL CIO
|
WHERE:
|
Home Depot Headquarters
|
2451 Cumberland Pkwy SE
|
Atlanta, GA 30339
|
VISUALS:
|
Teamsters and elected officials rallying, holding signs and banners
|
INTERVIEWS:
|
Available upon request
Media Contact:
Maura Drumm, (215) 510-3735
[email protected]
On-site Contact:
Brian Pearlman, (818) 257-4100
SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters
Share this article