TEMCO TEAMSTERS TO RALLY AT HOME DEPOT HEADQUARTERS

Workers Demand Fair First Contract, End to Union Busting

ATLANTA, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flatbed truck drivers at Temco Logistics, a subsidiary of Home Depot, will rally in front of Home Depot headquarters on Friday, May 1 at 12 p.m., to demand Home Depot end their illegal union-busting tactics.

The drivers, who transport building and construction materials throughout Georgia, made history in February by becoming the first group of Home Depot workers to unionize by voting to join Teamsters Local 528. Since then, Home Depot has repeatedly ignored its responsibilities under the law to negotiate a contract and recognize the workers' union.

Joined by elected officials, Teamsters will demand Home Depot to stop their relentless attacks against workers and begin bargaining a strong first agreement.

WHEN: Friday, May 1, 2026

12 p.m. ET



WHO: Teamsters Local 528 members and leaders

Georgia State Representative Akbar Ali

Georgia State Representative Gabriel Sanchez

Atlanta City Council Member Kelsea Bond

Atlanta City Council Member Lilliana Bakhtiari

Georgia AFL CIO



WHERE: Home Depot Headquarters

2451 Cumberland Pkwy SE

Atlanta, GA 30339



VISUALS: Teamsters and elected officials rallying, holding signs and banners



INTERVIEWS: Available upon request

Media Contact:

Maura Drumm, (215) 510-3735

[email protected]

On-site Contact:

Brian Pearlman, (818) 257-4100

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters