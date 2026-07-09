TempDev Expands Workflow Optimization Portfolio with New Referral and Order Management Templates

Practice-wide tools help healthcare organizations reduce workflow bottlenecks, improve visibility into open referrals and orders, and support more coordinated patient care.

MIAMI, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TempDev, a leading NextGen® Enterprise consulting and solutions provider, is expanding its workflow optimization portfolio with new Referral Management Templates and revised Order Management Templates. The tools are designed to help healthcare organizations address one of the most persistent operational challenges in ambulatory care: once a referral or order is placed, it can be difficult to see what is still open, who owns the next step, and how to keep care moving. As healthcare organizations face growing staffing pressure and fragmented work queues, they need practical ways to keep referrals and orders from stalling.

These templates give practices a centralized way to manage open work, reduce clicks, and improve visibility across the clinic. Fragmented referral processes are a well-documented challenge in ambulatory care, often leading to delayed follow-up, inconsistent communication, and missed revenue opportunities. Order management breaks down in similar ways when teams lack a consolidated view of open items and clear accountability for ensuring ordered care gets completed.

"Healthcare practices do not need more disconnected tasks. They need a clearer way to manage what is still open, what needs follow-up, and where work is getting stuck," said Laura Miller, CEO of TempDev. "These templates are designed to reduce bottlenecks, support cleaner handoffs between teams, and help staff to keep patients moving to the next step of care."

Referral Management Templates provide a practice-wide workspace for outbound referrals, including visual status tracking from submission to completion, sorting and filtering by urgency and priority, appointments and communication history in one view, and direct tasking to speed follow-ups.

provide a practice-wide workspace for outbound referrals, including visual status tracking from submission to completion, sorting and filtering by urgency and priority, appointments and communication history in one view, and direct tasking to speed follow-ups. Order Management Templates provide a centralized workspace for open orders across patients, allowing teams to work multiple orders from one screen, manage labs, diagnostics, referrals, procedures, and office services, attach documents and images, and focus on items that still need action.

For one multi-specialty practice struggling with a large volume of outstanding orders, working with TempDev's consulting team and leveraging these types of templates delivered measurable results: an 83% reduction in open orders, a seven-day improvement in referral backlog turnaround, and a 12% increase in patient satisfaction. As the organization's Chief Medical Officer put it, "the templates developed by the TempDev team allowed us to cut the number of our open orders in half in just a few short months."

Miller noted that results like these reflect a broader pattern. "When staff can see open work clearly and act from one place, the result is faster follow-up, better visibility into aging items, smoother coordination for both patients and care teams, and improved completion tracking," she said. "That is where better workflow design makes a real difference."

To learn more, visit www.tempdev.com or call 1-888-TEMPDEV.

About TempDev:

TempDev is a healthcare technology consulting firm dedicated to helping organizations maximize the value of their NextGen® EHR, EPM and revenue cycle systems. With deep expertise in clinical workflows, practice management optimization and revenue cycle performance, TempDev partners with healthcare providers to streamline operations, improve financial performance, and enhance user satisfaction. Through tailored consulting services, innovative solutions and a team of seasoned professionals, TempDev delivers measurable results that drive efficiency, reduce administrative burden and support better patient care outcomes.

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SOURCE TempDev