Tempest and SnapSea Announce Strategic Partnership

Collaboration to enhance destination marketing, boost engagement and drive visitation with advanced user-generated content solutions

PHILADELPHIA,, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tempest, a leader in website, digital marketing, and software solutions for the destination marketing industry , and SnapSea , a leading visual marketing platform for destination organizations, are excited to announce a new strategic partnership. Through the partnership, Tempest will now offer SnapSea's platform as part of its suite of solutions for its clients, while assisting SnapSea with its expansion in the North American market.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with SnapSea. Earlier this year, mutual clients introduced us to SnapSea, praising their products and customer service," shared Alex Heimann, CEO of Tempest. "Upon connecting, we discovered a shared vision and passion for the industry, along with industry-leading technology. This collaboration will provide significant value for our clients and help move the industry forward."

"SnapSea is thrilled to join forces with Tempest to offer destination marketers a robust platform for visual content management," said Cody Dillabough, CEO of SnapSea. "Our combined expertise will help destinations create compelling visual stories that resonate with their audiences."

Key Details of Strategic Partnership:

Close collaboration between Tempest and SnapSea on development of new features and strategies to support clients and the larger destination marketing industry

Deep integration of SnapSea's features within Tempest's solutions, including: Enhanced UGC Acquisition: SnapSea's SmartCurate AI+ technology efficiently curates, filters, and sources high-quality social media content. Advanced Website Integration: Clients can easily embed dynamic SnapSea galleries and other visual content directly on their Tempest websites, enhancing visitor engagement. Improved Asset Cross-Collaboration: Store, organize, and share visual assets seamlessly via internal and external hubs within SnapSea, supporting internal stakeholders, travel trade partners, agencies, and local businesses.



About Tempest:

Tempest provides CRM, Web and Digital Marketing solutions that empower innovative Destination Organizations to grow and make a positive impact in their communities. For more information, www.tempest.im .

About SnapSea:

SnapSea offers a best-in-class SaaS platform for acquiring, organizing, and sharing user-generated content. Trusted by leading destination marketers, national tourism organizations, and hospitality groups across Europe, North America, and Asia, SnapSea's digital solutions enhance visual asset libraries and drive effective marketing campaigns. Visit www.snapsea.io for more information.

