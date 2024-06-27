Tempest Launches Sports Tourism Index™ 2.0

Brand new platform introduces exciting new benefits and capabilities for destination organizations and sports events rights holders, alongside sweeping enhancements to existing features

PHILADELPHIA, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tempest, a leader in software, website and digital marketing solutions for the destination marketing industry, has launched an enhanced Sports Tourism Index™ 2.0. The new platform builds upon the foundation established since its acquisition from Huddle Up Group in September 2023, introducing innovative features and expanded capabilities to better serve the sports tourism industry.

"We are thrilled to launch the Sports Tourism Index 2.0," said Alex Heimann, CEO of Tempest. "The feedback from our users has been instrumental in shaping this new version, and we are confident it will significantly benefit DMOs in their efforts to attract and manage sporting events."

Key Updates:

For destination organizations:

Enhanced event search with predictive capabilities, additional filters, and a card view.

Dynamic real-time Index scoring.

On-demand Sports Tourism Index™ reports.

Detailed facility spaces management.

Advanced team user management with multi-user support.

Improved event matchmaking with more facility and event attributes.

For sports events rights holders:

Improved facility search with predictive capabilities, additional filters, and card view.

New event profiles linking occurrences and RFPs.

Printable Event RFP PDFs.

Multi-user team management.

Enhanced facility recommendations.

The updated Sports Tourism Index™ is anchored by a redesigned user dashboard, which provides easy-to-read details on the destination's ranks, Index score, and designations, in addition to an improved navigation panel, and enhanced integration with iDSS CRM, among other improvements.

New and existing users can visit SportsTourismIndex.com to sign up or access their accounts.

For more information, please contact:

Kyle Huff , Director of Growth Marketing, Tempest, [email protected]

About Tempest:

Tempest provides CRM, Web and Digital Marketing solutions that empower innovative Destination Organizations to grow and make a positive impact in their communities. For more information, www.tempest.im.

SOURCE Tempest Interactive Media