Temple Grange Partners joins forces with LexisNexis Risk Solutions

Temple Grange Partners will support and complement LexisNexis® Risk Solutions information and analytics capabilities for global financial services clients, together providing comprehensive compliance solutions for information and analytics content, consultancy advisory, programme implementation and on-going support. Temple Grange Partners and LexisNexis Risk Solutions will work closely together to share expertise and resources, which will enhance the solutions being offered to financial services clients by both firms.

The compliance function today is critical for many reasons. It has become a central repository of customer information in heavily siloed organizations and because of this reality, the opportunities for this function to become a growth driver is high. This current environment makes the Temple Grange and LexisNexis Risk Solutions alliance that much more important to the marketplace.

Thomas C. Brown, Senior Vice President, U.S. Commercial Markets and Global Market Development, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, said:

"According to the European edition of our True Cost of AML Compliance study, most organizations believe that streamlining or improving the efficiency of the KYC/customer due diligence processes is a priority. This efficiency can provide other departments a single view of a consumer and can positively influence the customer onboarding process. Efficiency is critical to compliance departments, which endure heavy operational workloads.

"When a Chief Compliance Officer combines deep practitioner expertise with risk data and technology capabilities, the compliance function can achieve much-desired efficiencies. When efficiencies are achieved, compliance analysts' and managers' job satisfaction tend to increase significantly, reducing another compliance leadership struggle − high-employee turnover. Efficiencies that only technology, combined with expertise, can yield enable the compliance function to evolve into a department that helps their companies grow."

Eoin O'Shea, Chief Executive Officer of Temple Grange Partners, said:

"This is an exciting milestone for Temple Grange Partners. While compliance as a discipline relies on seasoned and practitioner-based advice, technology and analytics has an important role to play in enhancing this. Temple Grange Partners shares LexisNexis Risk Solutions commitment to delivering insight and excellent service to clients, which we are confident will be strengthened by this alliance, as both Temple Grange Partners and LexisNexis Risk Solutions continue to develop the products and offerings that clients need in a world replete with uncertainty."

Contacts

Maitland

+44 020 7379 5151

Jais Mehaji

tgp-maitland@maitland.co.uk

LexisNexis Risk Solutions

Jean Creech Avent

Director, Public Relations

Jean.creech@lexisnexisrisk.com

+1-770-862-7978

About Temple Grange Partners

Founded in 2017 by Eoin O'Shea, former Global Chief Central Compliance Officer at Credit Suisse, and other senior industry practitioners, Temple Grange Partners is a practitioner-centred global compliance, risk and regulatory consultancy firm with offices in London, New York, and Hong Kong.

For further information, please visit: http://www.templegrangepartners.com/

About LexisNexis® Risk Solutions

LexisNexis Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. We provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance, financial services, healthcare and government. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX Group (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. RELX is a FTSE 100 company and is based in London. For more information, please visit www.risk.lexisnexis.com and www.relx.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/temple-grange-partners-joins-forces-with-lexisnexis-risk-solutions-300656028.html

SOURCE LexisNexis Risk Solutions

Related Links

http://www.lexisnexis.com/risk

