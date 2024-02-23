Temporary Wall Systems Las Vegas to announce grand opening at the NAHB International Builders' Show

Local owner Jennifer Dice will showcase the company's reusable containment wall solutions

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Temporary Wall Systems (TWS), the first and leading full-service, temporary containment wall provider in the United States, will announce the grand opening of its new Las Vegas, Nevada, location at the National Association of Home Builders' (NAHB) International Builders' Show (IBS) at the Las Vegas Convention Center Feb. 27-29.

Temporary Wall Systems Las Vegas owner Jennifer Dice (right), seen with her husband, Skylar, will introduce her new location at the NAHB International Builders' Show on Feb. 27-29.

"I'm on a mission to transform the local construction landscape," owner Jennifer Dice said. "Temporary Wall Systems has the perfect solution to elevate the standard of renovation projects in the Las Vegas area. They're safer, more convenient and more visually appealing than temporary walls made of permanent material. To top it off, they can be reused, so that material doesn't end up in our landfills."

Dice will be at the IBS show at Booth No. C8315 and will showcase her Temporary Wall Systems Las Vegas containment wall solutions.

Dice and her husband, Skylar, moved to the area two years ago, and her professional experience includes casino marketing and operations and economic development. She brings the skills she learned at these positions to her Temporary Wall Systems venture.

"Starting a new business will provide me with an ever-evolving learning experience to foster personal and professional growth," she said. "I'm committed to making a positive impact in my local community by providing a superior containment wall solution. Las Vegas is always growing and expanding, and these walls are perfect for an area that sees a lot of construction and renovation."

Dice said she chose HomeFront Brands, Temporary Wall Systems' parent company, as her franchising partner because of its alignment with her goals.

"The TWS team shares my vision, values and goals," she said. "Working with their team has been both exciting and rewarding."

Temporary Wall Systems Las Vegas serves the Boulder City, Enterprise, Henderson, Las Vegas, Paradise, Spring Valley, Summerlin, Whitney and Winchester areas.

TWS is part of HomeFront Brands, a family of emerging, franchised residential and commercial property service brands that offers integrated technology, data support, lead generation, business intelligence systems and training to its partners.

For more information about Temporary Wall Systems Las Vegas, visit https://tempwallsystems.com/locations/las-vegas/.

About Temporary Wall Systems

Founded in 2017 and franchised since 2022, Temporary Wall Systems (TWS) is the first and leading full-service, rentable containment wall provider in the United States. TWS offers commercial contractors and facilities managers a turnkey alternative to labor-intensive interim containment methods like drywall. Our customers benefit from clean and quiet business continuity during construction, renovation, or maintenance projects in healthcare, public transportation, education, retail, and commercial office facilities. TWS is a brand partner of HomeFront Brands, a platform company of emerging property service franchises. Explore the versatility of Temporary Wall Systems at https://tempwallsystems.com/.

About HomeFront Brands

HomeFront Brands empowers entrepreneurs to create thriving franchised residential and commercial property service brands. Driven by an experienced team of franchise executives and rooted in family values, HomeFront Brands helps emerging or established concepts accelerate their growth by delivering enterprise-level solutions to local business owners who aspire to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging integrated technology, data-driven intelligence and advanced learning management systems, HomeFront Brands is building a foundation for its brands -- Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, BiltRite Home Inspections, Top Rail Fence and Mozzie Dome – to transform lives through franchise ownership.

For more information about HomeFront Brands' current solutions, new business development, and franchising opportunities, please visit https://homefrontbrands.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE HomeFront Brands