Tempur-Pedic Ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction Among Mattresses Purchased Online in the J.D. Power 2023 Study

Tempur Sealy International, Inc.

02 Nov, 2023, 08:02 ET

 Fifth Consecutive Year Awarded by J.D. Power*

Third Consecutive Year Winning the Online Mattress Award for the Brand

LEXINGTON, Ky., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX, "Company" or "Tempur Sealy"), the company synonymous with innovation in the mattress industry, today announced that its Tempur-Pedic® brand was awarded #1 in Customer Satisfaction for the Online Purchase segment in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Mattress Satisfaction Study*. This award marks the third-consecutive year that Tempur-Pedic has achieved this distinction in the Online Purchase category, and the brand has been recognized by J.D. Power for six of the previous seven years among mattresses purchased online and in-store.

In addition to being ranked #1 in overall customer satisfaction, Tempur-Pedic scored highest in 5 factors in the Online Purchase category, which include support, durability, comfort, price, and warranty.

"We are honored to have achieved this award in the Online Purchase category for the third consecutive year. This recognition is once again a testament, by consumers, to the innovative and high-quality product solutions we provide that address their sleep needs, including solutions for the most common problems, such as sleeping hot, snoring, and aches and pains, so that they can sleep comfortably and undisturbed, every night. I would also like to thank our employees and valued partners for making this possible through their dedication, hard work, and support," said Scott Thompson, Tempur Sealy Chairman and CEO.

Tempur-Pedic, the most highly recommended bed in America**, created the world's first body-responsive mattresses 30 years ago, changing the industry with its one-of-a-kind TEMPUR-Material™ that delivers deep, comfortable, undisturbed rest every single night. Since then, the company has expanded to offer a complete lineup of mattresses, including the TEMPUR-breeze°™ collection that provides all-night cooling comfort, pillows, adjustable ergonomic smart bases such as the TEMPUR-Ergo® Smart Base powered by Sleeptracker-AI®, and accessories that deliver meaningful solutions to address consumers' most pressing sleep concerns, including sleeping hot, snoring and addressing aches & pains.

*For J.D. Power 2023 award information, visit jdpower.com/awards

*Tempur-Pedic received the highest score among mattresses purchased in-store in the J.D. Power 2019-2022 Mattress Satisfaction Reports, which measures customer satisfaction with their in-store mattress  purchase experience. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

Tempur-Pedic received the highest score among mattresses purchased online in the J.D. Power 2021-2023 U.S. Mattress Satisfaction Studies, which measures customers' satisfaction with their online mattress purchase experience. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

**Based on percentage of owners who report very/extremely likely to recommend Tempur Pedic, Tempur-Sealy Brand Tracker Report November 2020

About the Company
Tempur Sealy is committed to improving the sleep of more people, every night, all around the world. As a leading designer, manufacturer, distributor, and retailer of bedding products worldwide, we know how crucial a good night of sleep is to overall health and wellness. Utilizing over a century of knowledge and industry-leading innovation, we deliver award-winning products that provide breakthrough sleep solutions to consumers in over 100 countries.

Our highly recognized brands include Tempur-Pedic®, Sealy® and Stearns & Foster® and our popular non-branded offerings consist of value-focused private label and OEM products. At Tempur Sealy we understand the importance of meeting our customers wherever and however they want to shop and have developed a powerful omni-channel retail strategy. Our products allow for complementary merchandising strategies and are sold through third-party retailers, our 700+ Company-owned stores worldwide and our e-commerce channels. With the range of our offerings and variety of purchasing options, we are dedicated to continuing to turn our mission to improve the sleep of more people, every night, all around the world into a reality. 

Importantly, we are committed to carrying out our global responsibility to protect the environment and the communities in which we operate. As part of that commitment, we have established the goal of achieving carbon neutrality for our global wholly owned operations by 2040.

Public Relations Contact
Erin Grant
Tempur Sealy International, Inc.
800-805-3635
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact 
Aubrey Moore
Investor Relations
Tempur Sealy International, Inc.
800-805-3635
[email protected]

SOURCE Tempur Sealy International, Inc.

