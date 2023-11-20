Tempur Sealy International Certifies Substantial Compliance with the Federal Trade Commission's Second Request

- Mattress Firm Transaction Expected to Close in Mid to Late 2024

LEXINGTON, Ky., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX, "Company" or "Tempur Sealy") today announced it has certified substantial compliance with the Federal Trade Commission's ("FTC") second request for documents and information pursuant to the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended. This certification is in connection with the proposed acquisition by Tempur Sealy, a leading global bedding company, of Mattress Firm, the nation's largest mattress specialty retailer, as previously announced on May 9, 2023.

Tempur Sealy Chairman and CEO Scott Thompson said, "We are excited about the long-term growth prospects for our global Company and believe a combination with Mattress Firm will further accelerate our shared opportunities. This combination will complement Tempur Sealy's extensive product development and manufacturing capabilities with vertically integrated retail, bringing Tempur Sealy closer to consumers and facilitating continued innovation."

Pending satisfaction of closing conditions and receipt of all regulatory approvals, the Company expects to close the transaction in mid to late 2024.

About the Company

Tempur Sealy is committed to improving the sleep of more people, every night, all around the world. As a leading designer, manufacturer, distributor, and retailer of bedding products worldwide, we know how crucial a good night of sleep is to overall health and wellness. Utilizing over a century of knowledge and industry-leading innovation, we deliver award-winning products that provide breakthrough sleep solutions to consumers in over 100 countries.

Our highly recognized brands include Tempur-Pedic®, Sealy® and Stearns & Foster® and our popular non-branded offerings consist of value-focused private label and OEM products. At Tempur Sealy we understand the importance of meeting our customers wherever and however they want to shop and have developed a powerful omni-channel retail strategy. Our products allow for complementary merchandising strategies and are sold through third-party retailers, our 700+ Company-owned stores worldwide and our e-commerce channels. With the range of our offerings and variety of purchasing options, we are dedicated to continuing to turn our mission to improve the sleep of more people, every night, all around the world into a reality.

Importantly, we are committed to carrying out our global responsibility to protect the environment and the communities in which we operate. As part of that commitment, we have established the goal of achieving carbon neutrality for our global wholly owned operations by 2040.

