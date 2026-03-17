Tempus Realty Partners Acquires $22.2 Million Portfolio Featuring Northwest Arkansas Property

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tempus Realty Partners, an Arkansas-based real estate investment partnership, announced Tuesday the acquisition of an industrial portfolio totaling $22.2 million. The portfolio includes five assets across two properties spanning 311,158 square feet on 23 acres.

Rogers, AR and Iowa City, IA

The acquisitions are located in Rogers, Arkansas, and Iowa City, Iowa. The Northwest Arkansas property, located about 1½ miles from downtown Rogers, includes four industrial buildings totaling 82,658 square feet, which Tempus is currently marketing for lease. The 228,500-square-foot Iowa City property is fully leased to Loparex, a manufacturer of release liner solutions that serves customers in more than 70 countries.

"This portfolio reflects the type of industrial opportunities we continue to prioritize across the Heartland," said Clay Ramey, partner, capital markets at Tempus Realty Partners. "The Rogers acquisition is particularly meaningful for us as an Arkansas-based firm, and we see strong long-term demand drivers in Northwest Arkansas. At the same time, the Iowa City asset adds a stable manufacturing tenant with global reach."

This marks Tempus' first portfolio acquisition of 2026 and reflects the firm's continued focus on investing in secondary markets. The acquisition also comes as Tempus marks its 10-year anniversary in 2026, highlighting a decade of growth and continued expansion across the Heartland.

ABOUT TEMPUS REALTY PARTNERS

Tempus Realty Partners is an investor-centric real estate investment partnership focused on acquiring and developing commercial real estate mainly in the South and Midwest. The strategy of Tempus is to create superior risk-adjusted returns via unique commercial real estate opportunities by investing with its network of partners in targeted cities. Founded in 2016, the firm is celebrating its 10-year anniversary in 2026. Tempus has acquired more than $1 billion of property in 25 states since forming.



SOURCE Tempus Realty