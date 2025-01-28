Tempus Realty Partners Acquires $22.5 Million Portfolio Featuring Local Build-to-Suit Office Development and Two Industrial Assets

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tempus Realty Partners, an Arkansas-based real estate investment partnership, is pleased to announce the acquisition of a $22.5 million portfolio. The newly acquired assets consist of a build-to-suit office development, two industrial sale-leaseback properties, and 192,895 total square feet spanning 26.8 acres.

The office development for Montrose Environmental Group will be located adjacent to its existing North Little Rock, Arkansas, office. Tempus also acquired Montrose's current office building.

Montrose Environmental Group - Build-to-Suit Rendering - North Little Rock, AR

The portfolio's industrial properties, located in Memphis, Tennessee, and Torrington, Connecticut, are secured under long-term sale-leaseback agreements with Pacific Logistics Corp and Marketing.com.

"Quality properties in prime locations, paired with reputable tenants, form the cornerstone of strong commercial real estate investment," said Dan Andrews, CEO of Tempus Realty Partners. "Each of these acquisitions meets that standard, positioning us well for a promising outcome on this investment."

This marks Tempus' first portfolio acquisition of 2025, as well as its second-ever build-to-suit project. The company continues to execute its strategy of delivering value-driven investments and expanding its portfolio to meet the demands of today's dynamic market.

ABOUT TEMPUS REALTY PARTNERS

Tempus Realty Partners is an investor-centric real estate investment partnership focused on acquiring and developing commercial real estate mainly in the South and Midwest. The strategy of Tempus is to create superior risk-adjusted returns via unique commercial real estate opportunities by investing with its network of partners in targeted cities. Tempus has acquired more than $1 billion of property in 25 states since forming in 2016.

