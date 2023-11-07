Tempus Realty Partners Acquires $32.6M Portfolio Featuring Four Industrial Properties

Tempus Realty

07 Nov, 2023, 10:15 ET

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tempus Realty Partners, an Arkansas-based real estate investment partnership, today announced the acquisition of four industrial sale-leasebacks located across three states. The fully leased acquisitions total 381,251 square feet and 68.25 acres. The properties make up Tempus' seventh portfolio for $32.6 million

The 100% leased properties under 20-year leases are located in Denver, CO, Columbus, IN and Milwaukee, WI. The tenants include Kubin Nicholson and SGS.

SGS - Denver, CO
SGS - Denver, CO

"Completing our seventh portfolio, composed of four industrial properties, is a testament to the strength of our partnership-based approach," Dan Andrews, Tempus Realty Partners CEO, said. "We're fortifying our foundation in the industrial sector and creating long-term value for our investors."

Portfolio Seven is Tempus' fourth deal this year alongside the development of Westrock Coffee Distribution Center, Portfolio Five and Portfolio Six. The total value of all four projects is $165.6 million.

ABOUT TEMPUS REALTY PARTNERS
Tempus Realty Partners is an investor-centric real estate investment partnership focused on acquiring and developing commercial real estate mainly in the South and Midwest. The strategy of Tempus is to create superior risk-adjusted returns via unique commercial real estate opportunities by investing with its network of partners in targeted cities. Tempus has acquired $1,037,000,00 of property in 25 states since 2016. 

SOURCE Tempus Realty

