Tempus Realty Partners Acquires Six Properties Across Five States to Complete $30.5MM Portfolio

News provided by

Tempus Realty

11 Oct, 2023, 10:15 ET

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tempus Realty Partners, an Arkansas-based real estate investment partnership, today announced the acquisition of six industrial sale-leasebacks spanning across five states totaling 391,068 SF and 73.25 total acres on September 7, 2023. The properties make up Tempus' sixth portfolio for $30.5MM.

The fully leased industrial properties are located in Springfield, MO, Cleveland, OH, Hartford, CT, Odessa, TX and New Iberia, LA. The tenants include Custom Powder Systems, Corsa Performance, Modern Woodcrafts and Wellbore Integrity Solutions.

Continue Reading
Corsa Performance - Cleveland, OH
Corsa Performance - Cleveland, OH

"These acquisitions mark a significant step forward for Tempus as we continue to strategically expand our presence in the industrial real estate sector," Dan Andrews, Tempus Realty Partners CEO, said. "We believe that these well-located properties offer tremendous potential for growth and long-term value appreciation, further solidifying our commitment to delivering exceptional results for our investors." 

Portfolio Six marks Tempus' third deal this year alongside the development of Westrock Coffee Distribution Center and Portfolio Five that included five industrial properties. The total value of all three projects is $133MM.

ABOUT TEMPUS REALTY PARTNERS

Tempus Realty Partners is an investor-centric real estate investment partnership focused on acquiring and developing commercial real estate mainly in the South and Midwest. The strategy of Tempus is to create superior risk adjusted returns via unique commercial real estate opportunities by investing with its network of partners in targeted cities. To date, Tempus has acquired $800,000,000 of property in 25 states over the past six years. 

SOURCE Tempus Realty

Also from this source

Tempus Realty Partners Sell Fully-Leased Ohio Industrial Facility in $7.6M Transaction

Tempus Realty Partners Sell Fully-Leased Ohio Industrial Facility in $7.6M Transaction

Tempus Realty Partners, an Arkansas-based real estate investment partnership, sold a 114,485 square-foot industrial building on May 12, 2023. DP 149, ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Commercial Real Estate

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Real Estate Transactions

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.