Tempus Realty Partners Acquires Six Properties Across Five States to Complete $30.5MM Portfolio

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tempus Realty Partners, an Arkansas-based real estate investment partnership, today announced the acquisition of six industrial sale-leasebacks spanning across five states totaling 391,068 SF and 73.25 total acres on September 7, 2023. The properties make up Tempus' sixth portfolio for $30.5MM.

The fully leased industrial properties are located in Springfield, MO, Cleveland, OH, Hartford, CT, Odessa, TX and New Iberia, LA. The tenants include Custom Powder Systems, Corsa Performance, Modern Woodcrafts and Wellbore Integrity Solutions.

Corsa Performance - Cleveland, OH

"These acquisitions mark a significant step forward for Tempus as we continue to strategically expand our presence in the industrial real estate sector," Dan Andrews, Tempus Realty Partners CEO, said. "We believe that these well-located properties offer tremendous potential for growth and long-term value appreciation, further solidifying our commitment to delivering exceptional results for our investors."

Portfolio Six marks Tempus' third deal this year alongside the development of Westrock Coffee Distribution Center and Portfolio Five that included five industrial properties. The total value of all three projects is $133MM.

Tempus Realty Partners is an investor-centric real estate investment partnership focused on acquiring and developing commercial real estate mainly in the South and Midwest. The strategy of Tempus is to create superior risk adjusted returns via unique commercial real estate opportunities by investing with its network of partners in targeted cities. To date, Tempus has acquired $800,000,000 of property in 25 states over the past six years.

