Tempus Realty Partners and Westrock Strike Deal to Develop 530,000 SF Distribution Center in Conway, AR

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tempus Realty Partners, an Arkansas-based real estate investment partnership, today announced the development of a $70M, 530,000-square-foot tilt-wall distribution center for Westrock Coffee Company. Tempus was represented by Colliers | Arkansas. The 30-acre site is conveniently located near heavily trafficked I-40 in Conway, just 30 miles from Little Rock.

The tilt-wall distribution center will be fully occupied by Westrock following construction. The state-of-the-art development will feature 36-foot clear height, approximately 72 dock doors and an ESFR sprinkler system. The distribution center will be located off William J. Clark Drive, about three-and-a-half miles from Westrock's current manufacturing facility and recently announced expansion project.

"Working with an outstanding company like Westrock Coffee that has a tremendous heritage of growth and impact globally and in Arkansas is a real pleasure," Dan Andrews, Tempus Realty Partners CEO, said. "We're proud to have the opportunity to support their continued expansion in our home state."

Westrock Coffee Company is a leading integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts and ingredients solutions provider in the U.S. The coffee company provides coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging and distribution services to the retail, food service, restaurant, convenience store and travel center, CPG, non-commercial and hospitality industries around the world. With offices in 10 countries, the company sources coffee and tea from 35 origin countries.

Tempus Realty Partners is an investor-centric real estate investment partnership focused on acquiring and developing commercial real estate mainly in the South and Midwest. The strategy of Tempus is to create superior risk adjusted returns via unique commercial real estate opportunities by investing with its network of partners in targeted cities. To date, Tempus has acquired $800,000,000 of property in 24 states over the past six years.

