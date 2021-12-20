TEMPUS REALTY PARTNERS ANNOUNCES $64.8M PORTFOLIO SALE

"We're very pleased with the results these properties delivered for our investors, each of which performed above expectations," Dan Andrews, Tempus Realty Partners CEO, said. "In addition to the sale of this portfolio, our team has been very active identifying potential purchase opportunities, which we hope to complete and announce soon."

The combined sold properties were purchased in separate transactions totaling $44.9 million dollars between 2016 and 2020.

ABOUT TEMPUS REALTY PARTNERS

Tempus Realty Partners is an Arkansas-based real estate investment partnership focused on acquiring and developing commercial real estate mainly in the South and Midwest. The strategy of Tempus is to create superior risk adjusted returns via unique commercial real estate opportunities by investing with its network of partners in targeted cities. The General Partners of Tempus include Dan Andrews, Kevin Huchingson, Mark Saviers and Isaac Smith.

SOURCE Tempus Realty