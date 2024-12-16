Tempus Realty Partners Announces $7.8 Million Sale of Industrial Property

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tempus Realty Partners, a leading commercial real estate investment firm based in Arkansas, has successfully completed the sale of an industrial property for $7.8 million. The property spans 100,756 square feet on 9.02 acres.

Located in Wausau, Wisconsin, the sale-leaseback is occupied by Polywood Shutter Company. This asset, one of five in Tempus' Portfolio 5, was initially acquired in March 2023 for $7 million and held for 1.7 years. Portfolio 5 includes properties located in Indiana, Colorado, Wisconsin and North Carolina.

Wausau, Wisconsin

"This sale highlights our ability to navigate unique opportunities with tenants to create significant value for both them and our investors," said Dan Andrews, CEO of Tempus Realty Partners. "It exemplifies the strength of our approach and reinforces how well-positioned, quality assets perform."

This transaction marks the first disposition from Tempus' Portfolio 5, which remains ahead of performance projections. Tempus continues to evaluate additional dispositions within the portfolio.

ABOUT TEMPUS REALTY PARTNERS

Tempus Realty Partners is an investor-centric real estate investment partnership focused on acquiring and developing commercial real estate mainly in the South and Midwest. The strategy of Tempus is to create superior risk-adjusted returns via unique commercial real estate opportunities by investing with its network of partners in targeted cities. Tempus has acquired more than $1 billion of property in 25 states since forming in 2016.

