Tempus Realty Partners Purchases 4-Property Industrial Portfolio for $78M

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tempus Realty Partners, an Arkansas-based real estate investment partnership, today announced the acquisition of four industrial properties. The buildings total 1,429,208 square feet and are situated on 209.2 acres. The portfolio totals $78M.

The four sale-leaseback acquisitions are located in Aiken, SC, Clinton, TN, Jackson, TN and Slinger, WI. Each of the four properties are occupied by The Carlstar Group.

The Carlstar Group

"It's an absolute privilege to partner with a respected company like The Carlstar Group for their real estate needs," Dan Andrews, Tempus Realty Partners CEO, said. "I'm extremely pleased we're able to fulfill their operational goals while delivering an excellent opportunity for our investors."

The portfolio contains the entirety of The Carlstar Group's owned North American tire and wheel manufacturing locations. The Carlstar Group is North America's leading specialty tire and wheel provider, offering customers a true "one-stop" shop across diverse end market segments and product lines.

The Carlstar Group portfolio is Tempus' fifth deal of the year alongside the development of Westrock Coffee Distribution Center, Portfolio Five, Portfolio Six and Portfolio Seven. The total value of all five projects is $233M.

ABOUT TEMPUS REALTY PARTNERS

Tempus Realty Partners is an investor-centric real estate investment partnership focused on acquiring and developing commercial real estate mainly in the South and Midwest. The strategy of Tempus is to create superior risk-adjusted returns via unique commercial real estate opportunities by investing with its network of partners in targeted cities. Tempus has acquired $1,037,000,00 of property in 25 states since 2016.

SOURCE Tempus Realty