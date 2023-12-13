Tempus Realty Partners Sells Final Property in Portfolio 2 with $7.85M Transaction

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tempus Realty Partners, an Arkansas-based real estate investment partnership, today announced the disposition of an industrial property located in Jonesboro, AR for $7.85M. The sale completes all dispositions in Tempus' Portfolio 2, totaling $30.2M.

The Jonesboro property was acquired by Tempus in December of 2020 for $7M and placed into Portfolio 2, alongside three other industrial properties. The four properties span across Arkansas, North Carolina, Virginia and Ohio.

Jonesboro, AR

"Our team is proud to have achieved our objectives for Tempus Portfolio 2," Dan Andrews, Tempus Realty Partners CEO, said. "The returns achieved have exceeded our initial projections, underlining the effectiveness of our investment strategy and the dedication of our team."

Portfolio 2 is the first Tempus portfolio to have sold all properties. Tempus currently holds a total of seven portfolios.

ABOUT TEMPUS REALTY PARTNERS

Tempus Realty Partners is an investor-centric real estate investment partnership focused on acquiring and developing commercial real estate mainly in the South and Midwest. The strategy of Tempus is to create superior risk-adjusted returns via unique commercial real estate opportunities by investing with its network of partners in targeted cities. Tempus has acquired $1,037,000,00 of property in 25 states since 2016.

