Tempus Realty Partners Sells Final Property in Portfolio 2 with $7.85M Transaction

News provided by

Tempus Realty

13 Dec, 2023, 10:15 ET

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tempus Realty Partners, an Arkansas-based real estate investment partnership, today announced the disposition of an industrial property located in Jonesboro, AR for $7.85M. The sale completes all dispositions in Tempus' Portfolio 2, totaling $30.2M.

The Jonesboro property was acquired by Tempus in December of 2020 for $7M and placed into Portfolio 2, alongside three other industrial properties. The four properties span across Arkansas, North Carolina, Virginia and Ohio.

Continue Reading
Jonesboro, AR
Jonesboro, AR

"Our team is proud to have achieved our objectives for Tempus Portfolio 2," Dan Andrews, Tempus Realty Partners CEO, said. "The returns achieved have exceeded our initial projections, underlining the effectiveness of our investment strategy and the dedication of our team."

Portfolio 2 is the first Tempus portfolio to have sold all properties. Tempus currently holds a total of seven portfolios.

ABOUT TEMPUS REALTY PARTNERS

Tempus Realty Partners is an investor-centric real estate investment partnership focused on acquiring and developing commercial real estate mainly in the South and Midwest. The strategy of Tempus is to create superior risk-adjusted returns via unique commercial real estate opportunities by investing with its network of partners in targeted cities. Tempus has acquired $1,037,000,00 of property in 25 states since 2016. 

SOURCE Tempus Realty

Also from this source

Tempus Realty Partners Purchases 4-Property Industrial Portfolio for $78M

Tempus Realty Partners Purchases 4-Property Industrial Portfolio for $78M

Tempus Realty Partners, an Arkansas-based real estate investment partnership, today announced the acquisition of four industrial properties. The...
Tempus Realty Partners Acquires $32.6M Portfolio Featuring Four Industrial Properties

Tempus Realty Partners Acquires $32.6M Portfolio Featuring Four Industrial Properties

Tempus Realty Partners, an Arkansas-based real estate investment partnership, today announced the acquisition of four industrial sale-leasebacks...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Real Estate Transactions

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.