Tempus Realty Partners Successfully Completes New Westrock Coffee Distribution Center by Desired Deadline

17 Jan, 2024

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tempus Realty Partners, an Arkansas-based real estate investment partnership, is pleased to announce the on-time completion of the latest Westrock Coffee production and distribution center in Conway, AR. The project was "fast tracked" starting in January of 2023 to meet the growing demand for Westrock products and was officially finished on December 27th, 2023.

Westrock Coffee Distribution Center - Conway, AR
Westrock Coffee Distribution Center - Conway, AR

The project consisted of a 530,000-square-foot industrial facility built on 30 acres. The building features 36-foot clear height, a 13,000-square-foot mezzanine office, 100,000 square feet of air-conditioned production area, extensive power distribution and an exterior enclosed machine room.

"Every member of our team, including the city of Conway who helped at every turn, went to extraordinary lengths to complete this project on time and under budget," Mark Saviers, Tempus Realty Partners General Partner and leader of the development team, said. "We overcame torrential spring rains and supply chain issues by great teamwork and by working seven-day weeks most of the year to meet the deadline."

The Tempus development team included Clark Contractors, Lewis Architects, Engineering Consultants and Build Nimble/Colliers Arkansas as Construction Managers. Westrock Coffee was represented by Ted Dickey of Lighthouse Asset Advisors.

"We are pleased with the collaborative effort of this team and are grateful to the state of Arkansas and the city of Conway for their continued support," Will Ford, Westrock's Group President of Operations, said.

ABOUT TEMPUS REALTY PARTNERS

Tempus Realty Partners is an investor-centric real estate investment partnership focused on acquiring and developing commercial real estate mainly in the South and Midwest. The strategy of Tempus is to create superior risk-adjusted returns via unique commercial real estate opportunities by investing with its network of partners in targeted cities. Tempus has acquired more than $1 billion of property in 25 states since 2016. 

SOURCE Tempus Realty

News Releases in Similar Topics

