TEMSA showcases its two electric vehicles in France

TEMSA, which has become one of the key players in the market with nearly six thousand vehicles it has delivered to the roads of France so far, introduced MD9 electriCITY and LD SB E, its two electric models, at the Autocar EXPO held in Lyon on October 12-15

ADANA, Turkey, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TEMSA, which continues to operate under the Sabancı Holding and PPF Group cooperation, continues to be at the forefront of Europe's electrification. TEMSA attended Autocar EXPO, one of the most significant events in France in its industry, after launching the LD SB E, the first intercity electric bus created by a European manufacturer, at the Hannover IAA Transportation Fair last month. TEMSA showcased its MD9 electriCITY, which is already on European roads, and LD SB E, the youngest member of its electric vehicle portfolio, at its stand. TEMSA also offered the participants with the experience of LD SB Plus test drive.

TEMSA showcases its two electric vehicle in France

BATTERY PACKAGING IS CONDUCTED WITHIN THE BODY OF TEMSA

Serkan Uzunay, TEMSA France Director, reminded that there are five different electric vehicle models that TEMSA has launched today and made ready for mass production, and added, "With this product lineup, we are in the unique position of being the only manufacturer in Europe that can provide its clients with an electric vehicle in every segment. On the one hand, we're striving to broaden our selection of electric products, but on the other, we're working to maintain our technology leadership position in the electrification industry. Like all of our other electric vehicles, the two that we debuted at Autocar Expo also have battery packs that were designed, developed and manufactured by TEMSA. This gives us a tremendous amount of flexibility to produce vehicles that are suitable for various environments and geographies."

WE ARE READY FOR LEADING THE TRANSFORMATION OF EUROPE

Uzunay emphasized that Europe has a very important place in TEMSA's story of growth and added, France is one of our top priorities in Europe, and as of today, approximately 6,000 of our vehicles are on the road here. In a similar spirit, the quantity of our TEMSA-branded vehicles is growing daily in nations like Germany, Italy, and the UK. The emphasis on sustainability and electrification is changing, especially in these European nations. With our technology and high-caliber production, TEMSA is prepared to take the lead in this transformation and help European cities transition to zero-emission living.

MD9 ELECTRICITY HAS HIT THE ROADS IN EUROPE

Showcased with its new front mask at the fair, MD9 electriCITY has a length of 9,5 meters.

With a 250 kW electric engine that sets MD9 electriCITY apart from its competitors in terms of performance, the vehicle also attracts attention with its high passenger capacity of 53 people.

Having hit the roads in countries such as Sweden, France, and Spain, MD9 electriCITY also has the title of being the electric vehicle model exported for the first time in TEMSA's history.

With its Class II conformance, MD9 Electricity, which is now prepared for intercity use, has prepared itself to meet all of its customers' needs.

EUROPE'S FIRST INTER-CITY ELECTRIC BUS

When it comes to the LD SB E that was launched at Hannover IAA Transportation, it is offered in two different lengths as 12 or 13 meters.

The vehicle, which has a passenger capacity of 63 people, offers excellent performance in all road conditions thanks to its 250-kW electric engine.

The range of the LD SB E that offers three different battery capacity options as 210, 280, and 350 kWh can reach up to 350 kilometers under suitable conditions.

