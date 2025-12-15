Temu Expands Marketplace Access for Small Businesses with New App for Shopify Merchants

New app lets Shopify merchants reach customers on Temu's marketplace, including in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, Spain, and Australia.

BOSTON, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Temu has launched an app for Shopify merchants to list and manage products on Temu directly from their Shopify accounts. The app is now available on the Shopify App Store and enables merchants to access Temu's Local Seller Program in more than 30 markets where the program operates, including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, Spain, and Australia.

Through the app, Shopify merchants can manage product listings, inventory, and fulfillment seamlessly from one place, creating new sales opportunities in Temu's global network of local marketplaces.

Temu introduced the Local Seller Program in 2024 to enable local businesses to sell and fulfill orders within their own markets, improving delivery speed and expanding product variety for local shoppers. Since launch, it has attracted a growing base of businesses across product categories, from pantry staples and plants to books and local creators. These local businesses have used Temu to diversify sales, expand into new markets, and reach new customers.

With the app, Shopify merchants can now tap into Temu's large and diverse customer base without having to build separate infrastructure for each market. Syncing a Shopify merchant's product catalog with Temu's platform allows merchants to list products instantly in more than 30 markets in Temu's Local Seller Program, reducing operational costs and complexity.

Key features of the app include:

One-click product sync for fast, accurate listings

Real-time inventory updates to prevent overselling

Automated order and shipping coordination for smooth fulfillment

"Shopify merchants can now easily reach new customers on our global platform," said a Temu spokesperson. "This app is part of our efforts to lower barriers and create growth opportunities for businesses worldwide while giving shoppers greater convenience and choice."

With low onboarding costs and access to millions of potential customers, merchants can list products in more than 600 categories.

Temu's Local Seller Program is currently available in: United States, Mexico, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Belgium, Austria, Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Sweden, Japan, Republic of Korea, Canada, Australia, Portugal, Türkiye, Greece, Denmark, Finland, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Slovenia, Ireland, Lithuania, Croatia, Brazil, Estonia, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, Latvia, Cyprus, Norway.

For more information about the app, Shopify merchants can visit https://apps.shopify.com/temu. To learn more about selling on Temu, visit https://seller.temu.com.

