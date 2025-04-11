BARCELONA, Spain, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Temu has been recognized with the "eCommerce of the Year" award at the eAwards 2025 for excellence in innovation, design, strategy, and results.

Temu Recognized in Spain for Innovation in E-Commerce

The awards ceremony took place at eShow Next 2025 at the Fira de Barcelona, an annual event that highlights the best companies, strategies, and executives in the e-commerce and digital marketing sectors on April 10. The eAwards recognize innovations developed by leading companies in Spain, as well as their excellence, professionalism, and commitment to research and development—all aimed at improving the shopping experience for users.

Temu has been growing in popularity since it began serving consumers in the European Union two years ago. In Spain, more than 90% of Temu customers say the platform offers excellent value for money, according to a recent study by IPSOS commissioned by Temu . The report also shows that 89% of Spanish respondents believe higher prices do not necessarily mean better quality, citing affordability, variety, and positive past experiences as the main reasons for recommending Temu.

"Temu gives Spanish consumers the choice of affordable products without compromising on quality," said a Temu spokesperson. "We are also welcoming more local sellers onto our platform, which will expand the selection of local products and enable faster delivery."

Temu launched in its first European markets two years ago and has gained popularity with consumers thanks to its affordable, quality products—made possible by connecting consumers directly with manufacturers and distributors.

The company expects its local-to-local model to account for 80% of European sales and to support local sellers in expanding into new markets through the platform.

About Temu:

Temu is a global e-commerce platform connecting consumers with millions of manufacturers, brands, and business partners. Operating in more than 90 markets worldwide, Temu is committed to providing affordable, high-quality products that enable customers to live better lives.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2662022/Photo.jpg