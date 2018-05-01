Ten New Photographers Named To The Nikon USA Ambassador Program

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nikon Inc. announced the addition of ten new visual artists representing a diverse variety of disciplines to the prestigious Nikon Ambassador Program. These exceptional individuals share in Nikon's commitment to advancing the imaging industry through innovation, education and pushing the boundaries of creativity, all while making significant contributions to the field of modern photography.

"We are extremely proud of how the Nikon USA Ambassador Program has grown since its creation, and are excited to announce these ten new members, each of whom show an unparalleled desire to advance the photography industry and contribute to its overall growth," said Michael Corrado, Senior Manager for Professional Photographer Relations and Marketing Business Development, Nikon Inc.

The new Ambassadors represent a mix of shooting styles and subject matter ranging from filmmaking, sports, travel, portrait, maternity, weddings, conflict and more. With the recent addition of these Ambassadors, the program now includes thirty-three members, each bringing their own unique style and perspective. Each of these elite photographers embody the philosophy of Nikon's Ambassador Program, which is to empower creatives through education and inspiration, while working directly with Nikon to communicate valuable insights of the evolving industry.

Nikon's Newest Ambassadors:

Stacy Pearsall – Conflict photographer and US Military Veteran Stacy Pearsall is an author, educator, military consultant, public speaker and founder of the Veterans Portrait Project, which honors and thanks military veterans throughout the United States through portrait photography. Pearsall is the only woman to have won the Military Photographer of the Year award twice, and she authored two books, Shooter: Combat from Behind the Camera and A Photojournalist's Field Guide: In the Trenches with Combat Photographer Stacy Pearsall. She is also recognized for her work with Charlie, her trusty sidekick and service dog.

Jen Rozenbaum – Portrait and boudoir photographer Jen Rozenbaum is known for her dedication to helping women discover and celebrate their femininity. An educator, entrepreneur and public speaker, Rozenbaum is also the founder of Jenerations, a New York-based Boudoir Photography Studio, which aims to coach and inspire up-and-coming photographers, as well as help women embrace authenticity and vulnerability.

Rod Mar – Seattle-based Rod Mar is an acclaimed sports and action shooter, and is the photographer for his city's professional football team. Mar has photographed many major sporting events in the U.S., as well as numerous international competitions for major clients including the most popular sports publications. He is also a lecturer and workshop leader for seminars across the U.S. and Canada.

Deborah Sandidge – Deborah Sandidge is a professional photographer specializing in world travel and artistic imagery. As an educator, workshop instructor, public speaker and author, Sandidge strives to help individuals and future photographers connect to the world around them. She is the author of the book Digital Infrared Photography and is a contributor for Shutterbug Magazine.

Chris Hershman – Chris Hershman is a Chicago-based filmmaker, photographer and musician. His creative content focuses on live music acts and performances, and his work has been featured in many notable publications and outlets. His unique storytelling style has been leveraged by a great number of artists, generating an extensive portfolio that includes work for a variety of popular bands and musicians in the U.S. and throughout the world.

Kristi Odom – Photographer Kristi Odom's impressive portfolio ranges from weddings to wildlife photography and everything in between. As a motivational speaker, educator and professional photographer, Odom has won more than 60 international photography awards including two Nature's Best Photography awards and 26 Fearless Awards. Her work has been featured in the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History as well as a variety of popular print and online publications.

Keith Ladzinski –Starting out as a young skateboard photographer in the 1990s, Colorado-based Keith Ladzinski is now a professional photographer and videographer whose content primarily focuses on natural history, extreme sports and advertising. He has worked on multimedia assignments around the world for various clients including numerous television programs and major consumer and technology brands. As an accomplished filmmaker, Keith and his partners at 3 Strings Productions have produced more than 20 films.

Julia Kelleher – Portrait photographer and educator Julia Kelleher is the founder and owner of Jewel Images Portrait Design, a boutique portrait studio based in Bend, Oregon, that specializes in maternity, newborn, child and family photography. After working for a Portland news affiliate for six years as an on-air anchor and reporter, she left television news to pursue photography full-time. Kelleher is a Professional Photographers of America International Silver Medalist and Gold Level Photographer of the Year award winner.

Charmi Pena – Charmi Pena is a New Jersey-based wedding and portrait photographer who specializes in the elaborate beauty of Indian weddings and maternity photography. After studying economics and IT, she rerouted her professional career to embrace her love for photography in hopes of highlighting tradition and modernity. Her work has been published in major newspapers as well as multiple prestigious wedding publications.

Todd Owyoung – Music photographer Todd Owyoung is based in New York and specializes in musical lifestyle, musician and celebrity portraits and concert photography. Owyoung has worked with a diverse array of clients and international brands, and his work is regularly featured in a variety of major news and lifestyle publications.

