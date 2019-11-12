Ten nonprofit organizations received a total of $50,000 through the Bayer Cereal Experts Grain for Good Program for second year

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, ten cereals growers each directed a $5,000 donation to a nonprofit organization of their choice as part of the Bayer Cereal Experts Grain for Good™ Sweepstakes. The $50,000 in donations will help provide materials, equipment and educational resources for local organizations. Winning growers and their selected organizations include:

Brad Quadhamer , Hildreth, Nebraska : Wilcox-Hildreth Public Schools

, : Wilcox-Hildreth Public Schools Jerry McPherson , Yuma, Colorado : Baby Bear Hugs

, : Baby Bear Hugs Gene Warren , Dayton, Washington : Project Timothy

, : Project Timothy Ernie Chandler , Weiser, Idaho : Angel Wings Network

, : Angel Wings Network David Lagein , Rocklake, North Dakota : Young Riders 4-H Club

, : Young Riders 4-H Club Margaret Estvold , Lakota, North Dakota : Lakota Public Schools

, : Public Schools Brady Diamond , Lancaster, Minnesota : Lancaster Volunteer Fire Department

, : Volunteer Fire Department Brad Bonhorst , Fort Pierre, South Dakota : Oahe Child Development Center

, : Oahe Child Development Center Casey Nickol , Shelby, Montana : Shelby High School

, : Shelby High School Greg Vandenacre , Conrad, Montana : Echoz Pregnancy Care Center

Grain for Good Supports Community

When asked to select a nominee for the Grain for Good Sweepstakes, the Baby Bear Hugs organization immediately came to mind for Jerry McPherson, a cereals grower in Yuma, Colorado.

"I chose Baby Bear Hugs as my 501(c)3 organization to support because of the vital resources they offer to our rural community's young families," said McPherson. "The entire staff at Baby Bear Hugs works very hard to provide countless hours of parenting education, support and home visits for families across Northeast Colorado. I'm so excited these funds will help them to continue reaching out to the families who are raising our future."

Ruth Seedorf, executive director for Baby Bear Hugs said the donation will go towards purchasing parenting education curriculum and providing one-on-one home visits to families. Funds may also be used towards the purchase of teddy bears that are given to children during home visits.

"We were just blown away to be nominated and selected as a winner of the Grain for Good Sweepstakes," said Seedorf. "It's really nice to know there are companies that do business in rural areas, that will also support the non-profits. And to me that is just so heartwarming."

Other community-minded organizations to receive a $5,000 donation from the Grain for Good Sweepstakes include Project Timothy in Dayton, Washington; Angel Wings Network in Weiser, Idaho; the Lancaster Volunteer Fire Department in Lancaster, Minnesota; and the Echoz Pregnancy Care Center in Conrad, Montana.

Grain for Good Supports Youth

Brad Quadhamer, a grower from Hildreth, Nebraska, felt compelled to nominate the Wilcox-Hildreth Public Schools for a chance to win a donation through the Grain for Good Sweepstakes.

"The Wilcox-Hildreth Public Schools does a great job of preparing our local students for success beyond the classroom," said Quadhamer. "One of my daughters just graduated and another is a junior at the high school. Through their involvement in organizations like FFA, Future Business Leaders of America and athletics, I have seen firsthand how students become prepared for life after high school."

Superintendent Justin Patterson says the funds will be used towards supporting the FFA and athletic programs at the school. "This donation has really opened a lot of doors for our students," he said.

The Lakota Public Schools in Lakota, North Dakota, and the Shelby High School in Shelby, Montana, also received donations from the Grain for Good Sweepstakes. In addition, the Oahe Child Development Center in Fort Pierre, South Dakota, and the Young Riders 4-H Club in Rock Lake, North Dakota received donations to support educational and youth development programs.

This is the second year of the Grain for Good Sweepstakes, which began in 2018. In total, the Bayer Cereal Experts have donated $100,000 to 20 cereal growers throughout the country.

"It was truly exciting to bring back Grain for Good again in 2019," said Kevin Cencula, cereals marketing manager at Bayer. "As the Bayer Cereal Experts, we take great pride in supporting farmers across the country, not only agronomically, but also personally, by lifting up the organizations that matter most to them and their communities."

To enter in the sweepstakes, entrants had to grow 250+ acres of cereal crops in eligible states. No purchase was necessary, and entries were limited to one per person. Winners were selected randomly by a third party.

The Bayer Cereal Experts are excited to see all the ways the donations will help communities and to learn more about last year's winners, visit www.grainforgood.com. Learn more about the Cereal Experts and the innovative Bayer cereals portfolio at CerealExperts.com

