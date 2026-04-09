Ten Novelis Plants Achieve New Level of Manufacturing Maturity

Plants receive first-level certification in the company's new standardized global manufacturing system

ATLANTA, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Novelis Inc., a leading sustainable aluminum solutions provider and the world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling, today announced that 10 of its manufacturing plants have achieved the first of four levels of certification in the Novelis Operating System (NOS) as of the end of fiscal year 2026.

"Having world-class operations is fundamental to our business and is essential to our ability to exceed our customers' expectations," said Emilio Braghi, chief operating officer, Novelis Inc. "Reaching the first level of NOS certification reflects our commitment to safe and consistent execution, operational reliability, and continuous improvement and innovation."

Based on the principles of leading manufacturing operating systems, the company customized NOS specifically for the manufacturing requirements of aluminum rolling and recycling plants. While Novelis has long had a continuous improvement focus, NOS standardizes the approach across its global manufacturing footprint.

The following Novelis plants earned first-level NOS certification in Novelis' recently concluded 2026 fiscal year:

Berea, Kentucky, United States

Changzhou, China

Göttingen, Germany

Nachterstedt Recycling, Germany

Nachterstedt Rolling, Germany

Ohle, Germany

Pindamonhangaba, Brazil

Santo Andre, Brazil

Sierre, Switzerland

Yeongju, South Korea

Novelis plans to certify all of its 29 manufacturing facilities in NOS and advance them through the four progressive levels of NOS certification, further strengthening performance, reliability and service for customers worldwide.

About Novelis

Novelis Inc. is driven by its purpose of shaping a sustainable world together. We are a global leader in the production of innovative aluminum products and solutions and the world's largest recycler of aluminum. Our ambition is to be the leading provider of low-carbon, sustainable aluminum solutions and to achieve a fully circular economy by partnering with our suppliers, as well as our customers in the aerospace, automotive, beverage can and specialties industries throughout North America, Europe, Asia and South America. Novelis had net sales of $17.1 billion in fiscal year 2025. Novelis is a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Limited, an industry leader in aluminum and copper, and the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, a multinational conglomerate based in Mumbai. For more information, visit novelis.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this news release describing Novelis' intentions, expectations or predictions may be forward-looking statements, including those regarding Novelis' plans to certify and advance its manufacturing facilities through the Novelis Operating System (NOS) and the expected benefits of these efforts. We do not intend, and we disclaim any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Novelis Inc.