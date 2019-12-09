Ten-Year Data of Vocational Truck/Body Market Size in North America, 2009-2018
DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ten-Year History of Vocational Truck/Body Market Size Data in North America" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A unique compilation of history on select vocational truck/body applications, resulting from dedicated work in the industry and primary research at trade shows over many years.
Vocational Truck/Body Applications
- Beverage truck/bodies
- Concrete mixers and concrete pump truck/bodies - front and rear discharge mixers, concrete pumps and volumetric mixers
- Dump truck/bodies
- Refuse truck/bodies - front, automated side, manual side, and rear loaders
- Service truck/bodies - open service, enclosed service, utility, and mechanic/crane service
- Tank truck/bodies - bulk feed, aviation refuelers, LPG bobtails, refined fuel/petroleum, water and sewer jetters
- Tow and carrier truck/bodies - tow truck bodies/wreckers and rollback carriers
- Vacuum tank truck/bodies - hydro excavators, industrial vacuum loaders, sewer cleaners, and coded vacuum tanks
- Vacuum tank (non-coded) truck/bodies - non-coded vacuum/septic tanks and portable restroom service
- Van truck/bodies - parcel delivery, dry freight, refrigerated/insulated, walk-in and curtain side
Report Highlights
- 2009 - 2018 history of shipments of vocational and work trucks by each of ten key body types that define the final end-use of the vehicles, further broken out by 35 subconfigurations
- Includes data on key indices which drive demand for vocational trucks - construction spending, housing starts, oil and gas drilling, municipal solid waste generation, freight tonnage, and GDP growth
- Annual truck/body shipments and year-on-year growth tracked against specific macro-demand drivers
- Long-term growth trends and correlation with indices for forecasting and growth projections
- Immensely useful for preparing for various economy outcomes in the United States and Canada
Key Topics Covered:
1 Scope & Methodology
2 Product/Truck Body Types
3 User/Application Industry Trends
4 Market Size Estimates: All Truck/Bodies - 2008-2017
5 10-Year Market Size, Growth Rates & User Industry Correlation Trends
5.1 Beverage Truck/Bodies
5.2 Concrete Mixers & Concrete Pump Truck/Bodies
5.3 Dump Truck/Bodies
5.4 Refuse Truck/Bodies
5.5 Service/Utility & Crane Truck/Bodies
5.6 Tank Truck/Bodies
5.7 Tow & Carrier Truck/Bodies
5.8 Vacuum Tank Truck/Bodies
5.9 Vacuum Tank (Non-Coded) Truck/Bodies
5.10 Van Truck/Bodies
