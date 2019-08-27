Ten-Year Industry Veteran, Paradise, Announces New CBD and Cannabis Products, Expansion of Manufacturing Capabilities, and Launches New E-Commerce Website

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradise, inventor of the industry's first infused hard candy and caramel and in-house manufacturer of high-end CBD and cannabis products, is celebrating its ten-year anniversary. In honor of a decade in business, the veteran industry leader is launching a new e-commerce website, introducing new products for consumers and wholesale, and expanding manufacturing operations.

Consumers can now shop for the highest-quality CBD edibles, tinctures, oils, and topicals at www.TasteParadise.com. Wholesale is available for the Paradise CBD line nationally, as well as for the cannabis products in the current California cannabis market.

New products include high-dosage tinctures with up to 3,000mg of CBD, a premium pet 150mg CBD oil, and up to 1,000mg bottles of THC oil, all made with organic, unrefined MCT coconut oil. Gummy bears, caramels and lozenges are available with vegan, gluten-free and sugar-free options.

A newly formulated THC, CBD and hemp seed topical line includes a muscle rub and body balm. CBD and THC tablets, soft chews and lollipops are also in R&D and will be available soon.

The company has expanded and upscaled its operations facilities, positioning Paradise to continue its reputation as the largest, most trusted manufacturer with the expertise, integrity and experience to produce the finest edibles and topicals products in the market.

Paradise is a true, in-house manufacturer. Their formulators and production experts design and create millions of new products for Paradise and other national CBD brands through its white- and private-label division, CBD Nationwide.

Brother and sister duo, Mike Plomgren and Katie Devoe, co-founded Paradise in 2009 when they saw an opportunity to leverage a growing medical cannabis market. They invented and successfully brought to market the first cannabis-infused hard candy and caramel. The Paradise brand became well-known throughout California dispensaries and was one of the few quality driven brands in the space for a decade. They expanded into CBD in 2012.

"The market potential is substantial in this industry. With our decade of experience, Paradise is poised to continue being a first-to-market leader," said Devoe. "After ten years, we couldn't be more excited about how far we've come and are as committed as ever to our values of integrity, quality and customer satisfaction."

About Paradise

In 2009, Paradise invented the industry's first infused hard candy and caramel and has since become the nation's longest standing and leading in-house manufacturer of superior, innovative CBD and cannabis products. Based in Southern California, Paradise is a private, self-funded company that has always stood true to its family values of integrity, honesty and quality. Its vision is to create a higher quality of life through purpose-driven, plant-based products and is a responsible corporate citizen with the highest level of service, from seed to sale.

