Ten Years and Four Million Miles Later, Orange EV Leads Heavy Duty Electric Truck Market

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange EV, founded in 2012, is celebrating 10 years of industry leadership and unparalleled milestones in the electric truck industry. From its first commercial deployment of a Class 8 all-electric terminal truck in 2015, Orange EV has accelerated deployments every year over the last six years to become the manufacturer with the most zero emission trucks in operation in the United States, according to a recently published research report by CALSTART, a leading clean-tech transportation nonprofit consortium.

With deployments across 24 states, Canada and the Caribbean, Orange EV is leading the charge in Class 8, heavy-duty, electric terminal trucks.

Chosen by more than 100 fleets in 24 states, Orange EV has deployed over 370 trucks into mission critical operations. "From the beginning, Orange EV committed to working closely with every customer to not only deliver a complete truck, service, and charging solution, but also to incorporate feedback to continually improve truck performance and uptime," said Kurt Neutgens, Orange EV Co-Founder, President and CTO. "As a result, uptime for our latest Orange EV yard trucks averages 98-99%, compared to legacy diesel uptime in the 75-80% range reported by our customers."

Orange EV's turnkey solution, with purpose-built chargers and trucks, is matched to align with the customer's duty cycle to maximize financial and operational benefits. This complete offering not only simplifies deployments and avoids many of the infrastructure and supply chain challenges that other EV manufacturers have faced, but it also streamlines problem-solving. If issues arise, the fleet makes just one call to Orange EV, which has designed, produced, and supports the entire system.

According to the December 23, 2021 release of "Charging Forward: BEV & FCEV Forecast and Analysis, 2nd Edition" by ACT Research: Battery-electric powered yard trucks in 2021 provide a better TCO than diesel-powered versions. By 2024, adoption rates for BEV Yard Spotters could exceed 50%. The duty-cycle of a yard truck hits the sweet spot for battery-electric propulsion, and as a result they will be one of the first vehicle types to electrify at very high percentages.

"Customer data from hundreds of deployments has proven that fleets are saving money with safer, more reliable, emission-free trucks, even without incentives," said Zack Ruderman, Orange EV VP of Sales and Marketing. "While early customers leveraged grants for initial purchases, over half of 2021 sales did not. Orange EV has already been able to deliver lower total cost of ownership, while many other EV types and manufacturers are still working to get there."

Orange EV's deployed fleet of electric trucks has now surpassed 4.4 million miles and 1.3 million hours of commercial operation. To keep up with demand, Orange EV continues to expand its production capacity. While most other EV manufacturers are in the testing and development phase, only the Orange EV yard truck has the proven track record and reliability that fleets trust and are successfully scaling in their operations now.

