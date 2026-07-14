TENADO METAL 3D Launches in U.S., Bringing Trade-Specific 3D CAD to Metal Fabricators

The purpose-built CAD platform, production-proven in Europe, helps U.S. shops design faster, reduce errors, and deliver BIM-ready model data

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TENADO, a Revalize company, today launched TENADO METAL 3D in the United States: a 3D CAD software built specifically for the metal trade. Developed in Germany and refined over more than 35 years of daily use in European fab shops, TENADO METAL 3D enters the U.S. market with workflows tailored to the metal industry. The solution features a built-in parts library compliant to AISC (American Institute of Steel Construction) and US fastener libraries, giving American metal fabricators an alternative to general-purpose design tools.

For decades, designers and fabricators in the U.S. have relied on CAD tools originally designed for mechanical engineering. The result is familiar across the trade: hours spent on manual setup, repeated calculations, rework, and designs that don't translate cleanly to the shop floor, slowing projects down before fabrication even starts.

TENADO METAL 3D takes a different approach. Built on Autodesk Inventor technology, the 3D CAD software was designed around how metal projects are designed and made. It covers key use cases, with workflows for designing stairs and railings, structural components, and sheet metal. Instead of adapting generic tools, users can work in a system that reflects their day-to-day work.

The difference becomes most visible in routine work. Repetitive tasks such as miter calculations, flat-pattern unfolding, and cut list creation are handled automatically within the model—reducing manual effort and helping teams move faster from design to fabrication-ready output with fewer errors.

"Most metal fabricators are still working with CAD tools that were never built for their trade," said Karlos Palmer, Senior Director of Product Management for TENADO at Revalize. "TENADO METAL 3D focuses on the workflows they use every day. Our users get up and running quickly and spend less time on design, so they can take on more work, win more bids, and ultimately grow their business."

The platform also supports the evolution of fabrication projects in response to requirements for model-based environments. TENADO METAL 3D includes an IFC interface (the open BIM data standard) that allows users to exchange model data with architects and general contractors on commercial projects.

The platform is designed for custom fabrication shops, stair and railing specialists, and similar businesses that need to increase output without adding headcount. By automating repetitive design steps and generating fabrication-ready outputs directly from the model, the software improves consistency and shortens project turnaround times.

TENADO METAL 3D is available now in the United States. Demonstrations can be scheduled through the TENADO website.

About TENADO

TENADO GmbH, based in Bochum, has been developing industry-specific CAD software for digital planning and design for more than 35 years. The solutions are engineered for practical functionality, quick onboarding, and reliable updates. TENADO software empowers metalworkers, engineers, planners, and fire‑protection specialists to work faster, confidently meet standards, and deliver precise designs. TENADO is a Revalize company. Learn more at tenado.com.

About Revalize

Revalize is transforming the future of manufacturing through a comprehensive suite of software, including solutions for Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), and Computer-Aided Design (CAD). Built to streamline the path from concept to cash, Revalize empowers manufacturers to reduce complexity, accelerate speed to market, and achieve greater business outcomes. As a portfolio company of TA Associates and Hg, Revalize is committed to scaling innovation and delivering enhanced customer value across the global manufacturing value chain. Learn more at www.revalizesoftware.com.

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SOURCE Revalize, Inc