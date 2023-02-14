Tenant Inc. Accelerates its Full-Service Software Platform for Self-Storage with the Acquisition of Storelocal

Tenant Inc. and Storelocal join forces to provide a suite of innovative solutions and benefits for the self-storage market and Storelocal members

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenant Inc. , a leading provider of cloud-based software for self-storage, announces the acquisition of Storelocal , the largest private membership program of independent self-storage operators. The combined company will have the backing of over 200 strategic self-storage investors and over 1500 self-storage membership subscribers.

"Tenant and Storelocal were both founded on a shared mission of providing freedom, choice and innovation to self-storage owners and operators," said Lance Watkins, CEO of Tenant Inc. "By combining forces, we will be able to accelerate our suite of services and benefits, helping self-storage customers to grow their business and increase their profits."

The acquisition enhances Tenant's unified purpose-built SaaS platform for self-storage with complementary recurring revenue streams of protection plans, brand services and membership benefits, developed to create an even stronger company, allowing independent self-storage operators to achieve the level of success they deserve.

"Our top priority has always been and remains to provide Storelocal members with benefits, education and cost advantages, they would not find elsewhere," said Travis Morrow, CEO of Storelocal. "We believe that by joining Tenant, we will be able to open our membership model and harness the power of a digital ecosystem of partners who are integrated with a platform built by self-storage operators for self-storage operators, enabling our members to harness automation to reduce their operating costs."

About Tenant Inc.: Tenant Inc. builds self-storage software, for self-storage people. We make software that actually works for operators as our unified ecosystem of self-storage products are tailored to the real needs of the self-storage industry. We automate self-storage businesses so operators can spend less time on their day-to-day while still seeing their profits grow.

