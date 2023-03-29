Tenant Inc. Adds DaVinci Lock Integration

Hummingbird users can now send lock combinations to customers, automatically.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenant Inc., a leader in self storage technology, has developed an integration with DaVinci Lock.

With this integration, self storage operators and their authorized employees can now send lock combinations to customers through an automated and contactless experience.

Simple access to their codes will not only save time for operators and managers, but also improve overall customer satisfaction.

"DaVinci Lock offers operators a fast and affordable solution for the remote management of spaces," said Lance Watkins, CEO of Tenant Inc. "We think it's a great offering for customers on the Tenant Inc. Platform."

DaVinci Lock uses standard combination locks engraved with encrypted versions of their combinations used at 2,500+ self storage facilities in the US. Using the DaVinci + Hummingbird integration, operators can decrypt serial codes to retrieve lock combinations for tenants.

This is a game changer for self storage operators transitioning their businesses to a remote management structure. This integration serves as a tool to either minimize the amount of managers at properties or fully transition away from onsite managers, as this integration will allow them to serve their customers with a completely online experience.

"DaVinci Lock is incredibly excited to be expanding our integration partners and providing more valuable options for owners and operators. We look forward to the strong relationship with Tenant and the continuing effort to grow and develop our products for the self storage industry," said Maggie Bode, Director of Business Development at DaVinci Lock.

About Tenant Inc.: Tenant Inc builds self storage software, for self storage people. We offer a unified ecosystem of self storage products tailored to the real needs of the self storage industry. Our software automates self storage businesses so operators can spend less time on their day-to-day while still seeing their profits grow.

About DaVinci Lock: The DaVinci Lock® system allows self-storage facilities to support the contactless removal of locks on units. On each lock, there is an encrypted serial-code engraved that distinctly differentiates each lock along with its standard combination in the DaVinci Lock® software. Through the software and FMS integration, owners and operators are able to decrypt the serial code and deliver the combination directly to tenants with an up-to-date account balance via email or SMS.

SOURCE Tenant Inc.